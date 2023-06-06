ESR Announces Kickstarter Success of World's 1st MagSafe Wallet with Full Apple-Certified Find My

ESR's MagSafe wallet with full Apple-certified Find My surpasses Kickstarter funding goal by more than 3,500%

WILLINGTON, Del., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech accessories' brand, ESR, today announced the success of its first Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Its HaloLock™ Geo Wallet Stand, the world's first MagSafe wallet with full Apple-certified Find My, was backed by more than 5,000 backers and surpassed its funding goal by more than 3,500%.

"Our first crowdfunding campaign has been a huge success for ESR and all of the people that have worked so hard to make the project happen," said ESR product manager, Tracy He. "The Geo Wallet's aim, like all of ESR's MagSafe accessories, is to bring users an even better MagSafe experience and to see so many people trust in a product we have worked so hard to bring to life is incredible. It gives us confidence in our continuing mission to unlock the true potential of MagSafe by designing and producing chargers and accessories that make tech easier to use."

ESR’s MagSafe wallet with Full Find My surpasses Kickstarter funding goal (PRNewswire)

The Kickstarter campaign reached 8 times its funding goal within the first 24 hours, was chosen by Kickstarter as a "Project We Love", and featured on both Kickstarter's main page and its Design & Tech page throughout the crowdfunding period.

The ESR HaloLock™ Geo Wallet Stand includes a full Find My module, which lets users see their wallet's real-time location, play a sound, and receive Left Behind notifications whether the wallet is attached to their phone or not. It also features strong magnets with a holding force of 1,500 g, more than twice as strong as the official MagSafe Wallet, that ensure a secure lock between the wallet and the user's iPhone. As well as this, its unique card-slot design holds 1, 2, or 3 cards equally secure thanks to its inner dynamic tension spring, giving users peace of mind that their cards are safely stored.

This latest addition to the HaloLock™ system continues ESR's mission to level up MagSafe, offering iPhone users a superior MagSafe experience by adding unique functionality to an innovative design.

Price & Availability

Kickstarter rewards have been shipped worldwide to all 5,000+ backers and the Geo Wallet is now available for purchase on Amazon and through ESR's official website.

Store Price Link Amazon US $45.99 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY8MJG52 Amazon UK £39.99 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BY8MJG52 Amazon DE €43.99 https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BY8MJG52 ESR Official Site $45.99 https://www.esrgear.com/products/halolock-geo-wallet-stand

