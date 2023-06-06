Jeep® Brand Announces Starting Prices for 2024 Wrangler Lineup: More Capability, Advanced Technology, More Refinement

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Starting U.S. MSRP now available for the new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler lineup, which includes Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Willys, Rubicon, new Rubicon X, High Altitude and Rubicon 392

2024 Jeep Wrangler starts at a starting U.S. MSRP of $31,895 (all prices exclude $1,795 destination)

New 2024 Wrangler delivers standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above), standard Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

New-for-2024 Wrangler Sport S 4xe model, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995 , brings lower entry price point to best-selling PHEV in America, offering standard 20-inch wheels, full-time transfer case, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning

Wrangler Rubicon, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $45,395 , adds even more legendary 4x4 capability with an available factory-installed 8,000-lb.-capacity Warn winch and new Dana 44 HD full-float solid rear axle that allows for tire upsizing by customers and up to 5,000-lb. best-in-class maximum towing

New Wrangler Rubicon X model, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,895 , elevates Rubicon nameplate with standard 35-inch tires (4-door models with 2.0- or 3.6-liter automatic powertrain), integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers

Wrangler Willys, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $39,395 , delivers more capability with larger 33-inch tires, 10.8 inches of ground clearance, high-clearance fender flares and rear locking differential for improved traction

Iconic Wrangler exterior features new seven-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, available 12-way power adjustable front seats, 10 all-new wheel designs, 10 exterior colors, including new-for-2024 Anvil, and multiple open-air freedom options, including exclusive Sky One-Touch powertop

First factory application of Trails Offroad delivers comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 system, with an upgradable subscription that unlocks full catalog of 3,000-plus Trails Offroad trail guides

Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler arrives in dealerships in Q3 of 2023

The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, which builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features, offers a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,895 (all prices exclude $1,795 destination).

The latest evolution of the world's most off-road capable and most iconic SUV adds greater capability, new technology, advanced safety features and more refinement, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand is taking the Wrangler Rubicon capability to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle, new available factory Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound best-in-class tow capability. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new interior featuring available 12-way power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags for the first and second rows.

"With the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler, we're continuing to raise the bar of Wrangler's unmatched and legendary 4x4 capability," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president, Jeep brand North America. "This new Wrangler delivers more capability with an available factory-installed 8,000-lb.-capacity Warn winch and new Dana 44 HD full-float solid rear axle; a more refined and technologically advanced interior with available 12-way power seats; and improved safety with standard side-curtain air bags for a starting U.S. MSRP less than $32,000."

From the 49 MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid to the V-8-powered 470-horsepower Rubicon 392, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the most diverse powertrain options in the off-road segment, giving Wrangler customers the ability to choose the propulsion system that best suits their lifestyle. The advanced 4xe lineup, high-performance Rubicon 392 and 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 3.6-liter gas engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2.0-liter turbocharged PHEV 4xe: 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque, 21 miles all-electric range and 49 MPGe

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine: 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque

3.6-liter V-6: 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

6.4-liter V-8: 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392 models. Ordering is open now, and vehicles will start to arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships in summer 2023.

Pricing for the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler:

Model 2-Door 4-Door 4xe Sport $31,895 $35,895 — Sport S $35,395 $39,395 $49,995 Willys $39,395 $43,395 $54,735 Sahara — $47,825 $56,845 High Altitude — — $66,995 Rubicon $45,395 $49,395 $60,585 Rubicon X $54,895 $58,895 $69,085 Rubicon 392 — $87,595 —

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

