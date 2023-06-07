Genpact Teams With Google Cloud to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Adoption for the Enterprise

Launches generative AI practice providing speed-to-market and co-innovation opportunities, leveraging hundreds of AI use cases to drive business impact for clients

Genpact's deep industry and process expertise integrated with AI/ML to incubate and adapt generative AI for enterprises

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses today announced it is working with Google Cloud to help businesses accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) strategies, including taking advantage of generative AI's adoption to drive actionable business insights.

Genpact is continuing to invest in its AI capabilities by establishing a generative AI (GenAI) practice teaming with Google Cloud. This partnership will leverage Google Cloud's advanced GenAI capabilities to cater to enterprises in key industries, including consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, hi-tech, and financial services. Through this partnership, Genpact and Google Cloud will accelerate their shared clients' cloud, data, and analytics modernization journeys to address the evolving needs of today's businesses.

This new investment builds on Genpact's deep expertise and commitment to AI innovation – from decades-long focus on advanced data analytics to strategic AI acquisitions, industry-specific responsible AI Frameworks, and extensive experience with large language models (LLMs) across numerous industries.

"We are seeing increased demand from our clients to leverage generative AI to improve productivity, minimize risk, and provide enhanced employee and customer experiences," said Katie Stein, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader, Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact. "This expanded partnership highlights the strategic role that partner ecosystems will play in the massive enterprise AI market. Combining Google Cloud's suite of products with Genpact's domain, process, and data expertise provides a differentiated strategic partnership to our clients, driving competitive advantage and meaningful growth in a fast-evolving world."

"We're proud to share that Genpact will launch the application of Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "We know Genpact's deep expertise will enable enterprises to accelerate their generative AI development swiftly and responsibly."

The new practice will focus on helping enterprises accelerate their GenAI journeys, building generative AI for custom enterprise LLMs, business processes, and augmenting operations. The practice will house a dedicated team of data scientists, data engineers, and domain experts focused on the rapid development of generative AI capabilities on the Genpact Cora platform which is already integrated with more than 250 enterprise ecosystems handling more than 20 million transactions a month.

