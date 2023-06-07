kathy ireland® Worldwide Returns to Licensing Expo 2023: Celebrating Fashion and Home Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion icon, Kathy Ireland will return to Licensing Expo 2023, taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, from June 13-15. kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), acknowledged as the "most valuable woman-owned licensing firm in American history" by WWD, will be present at Licensing Expo exhibit J122, celebrating the company's meteoric expansion in fashion and home, and exhibiting a stunning ensemble of licensing partners in swimwear, sleepwear & intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, daytime dresses, special occasion dresses, denim, activewear, athleisure and menswear by MIVI™. Meetings scheduled by appointment. The announcement was made by Rona Menashe, CEO of Guttman Associates, Kathy Ireland and kiWW's longtime media relations representative.

Courtesy of Jon Carrasco (PRNewswire)

Ms. Ireland says, "It is a pleasure to return to Licensing Expo, where many of our brand relationships are born. 7th Avenue is where our fashion career began, and it is home. We are thrilled to showcase fashion collections from new and longtime partners, including the Hanan family of PPI, who believed in us from the start, and our first and beloved partners John and Marilyn Moretz. We celebrate our new partnerships with fashion leaders Bagatelle International, Amerex, Ikeddi, Objects Group NY and Fashion Forever, brought to us by astounding Lee Mandelbaum and his great team at Legacy Licensing and Price Point Buying, and managed brilliantly by Linda Mandelbaum of Rylex, whose knowledge shines with us every step of the way. We are served exquisitely by Rocco Ingemi, EVP of Fashion and Board Member, kiWW®," adds Ms. Ireland, who shatters the glass ceiling as Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, the 19th most powerful brand in the world, as published by License Global.

kiWW® maintains verticals in home, fashion, entertainment, artist management, television, film, medical, fintech, fine jewelry, weddings, luxury resort, and several public companies including Camping World and Nebraska Furniture Mart of Berkshire Hathaway. In an extraordinary first for the licensing industry, last week, kathy ireland® Worldwide and Zoom Casa announced that they have finalized terms on a landmark real estate partnership between the two companies, joining forces as Zoom Casa Powered by kathy ireland® Worldwide .

kiWW® artist management services are represented by SWC, whose clients past and present include Michael Feinstein, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Vanessa Williams, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., the original 5th Dimension icons, Liza Minnelli and more.

Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President / CMO for kiWW®, respectively, said: "We could not be happier with the success and growth rate of our fashion and home presence. Our licensees are extraordinary, and our designs are resonating with new and repeat customers, with our designs continuously selling out. We look forward to showcasing our new designs at Licensing Expo."

Kathy is the youngest woman to enter Licensing Hall of Fame, and the youngest Icon in the Furniture Industry, awarded by the IHFRA (International Home Furnishings Representatives Association). Kathy's commitments to philanthropy include board seats on the James Madison Committee at Princeton University, NFL PI, WNBPA, International Youth Chair - National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Ambassador and Major Donor - Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Additionally, Kathy is executive producing and presenting the documentary "Anxious Nation," which premiered this month to four stars by Movieguide after a major run on the film festival circuit, and will soon be followed by a documentary for Screen Gems on the life of SI Swimsuit icon, Jule Campbell.

