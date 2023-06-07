LIL NAS X & YSL BEAUTÉ U.S. ARE PROVOCATIVE CHANGE-MAKERS WHO PUSH THE BOUNDARIES FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Yves Saint Laurent Beauté U.S. ambassador since 2022, Lil Nas X continues to challenge societal conventions, embracing fearless self–expression & inspiring the future GENERATION with his edgy approach to identity. A new generation. Generation Nas.

Unexpected. Unapologetic. The master of reinvention. Together with YSL Beauté, Lil Nas X is leading the wave of change for a new era of transformation where the only rule is that there are no rules – and there are infinite ways to be.

A NEW CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES THE MASTER OF TRANSFORMATION

A generational superstar and iconoclast, Lil Nas X always keeps the world guessing. Every time you see him, you see a new side to him.

"What we love about Lil Nas X is his bold approach to self–expression, using makeup as a creative outlet. The power of makeup is endless – and who better than Lil Nas X to demonstrate it?"

– Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauté's U.S. General Manager.

"Columbia Records is thrilled to continue our incredible relationship with YSL Beaute and Lil Nas X. As such a beautiful, multi-faceted person, he gives a completely modern take on what it means to be an individual."

-- Jennifer Frommer, SVP Partnerships & Commercial Licensing, Columbia Records

Capturing this fearless desire to reveal the many facets of his ever–changing self, YSL Beauté releases its latest campaign with the artist. Breaking free from tradition, watch as makeup becomes the ultimate weapon of reinvention as Lil Nas X unveils 5 new makeup looks rooted in artistry that shine a light on 5 provocative sides of him.

Shot by renowned London–based photographer Campbell Addy, the campaign will be revealed as 5 vignettes, each representing a different era for Lil Nas X, starting with The Icon. Every makeup look will be released as a separate "chapter" throughout the year to highlight the artistry of YSL makeup as a medium of transformative self–expression.

Surfing on today's viral makeup trends, LNX brings YSL's hottest iconic products & new launches to life in his own way, a unique makeup expression with his signature edgy attitude and style.

Juicy nude lips

Glowing skin thanks to an under-glow effect

A reverse smoky eye with shimmering highlighter

Daring electric lashes

Cool couture smokey eyes

ICONIC. EDGY. FREE.

A daring makeup look with a star that is unstoppable.

"Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been about pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality. With this new campaign, we're exploring my many faces & personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way. I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same." – Lil Nas X.

THE ICON

A GLOBAL GLOWING STAR



Glowing makeup blooms as an alluring expression of stardom shines from within. Set against a coral blue backdrop, the larger–than–life icon with magnetic appeal transforms with a glowing skin finish, created using a makeup artist technique known as "underpainting" with the NEW makeup must-have, NU Halo Tint Highlighter in Bronze to spotlight the eyes and cheekbones, with the Gold shade applied beneath the brows. This innovative technique creates an "under-glow" effect, resulting in reflective skin.



For fresh, barely-there coverage, Lil Nas X wears NU Bare Look Tint in 19, Touche Éclat in shade 7 to correct the under–eye area, and Lash Clash mascara in Brown for a soft lash look. For juicy lips that catch your eye, the look is finished with Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick in 2.



Pro tip: Apply Halo Tint to the high planes of the face and softly blend until set. Apply Nu Bare Look Tint directly on top, all over, to create a reflective underpainting – or "under–glow" effect – that shows up, even in the dark.



THE EDGE

A BOLD FACET EXPRESSED THROUGH FESTIVAL MAKEUP



Inspired by Lil Nas X's unforgettable festival appearances, a graphic makeup look ignites the star's playful side. Set against a bold pink backdrop, spotlit in white, this moment is one of freedom and energy.



Harnessing the free–spirited atmosphere of a festival, Lil Nas X reinvents himself with a healthy flush created using YSL Beauté's NU Halo Tint Highlighter in Rosy Quartz, applied with a draping effect over his eyelids and cheeks. To enhance his cheek and brow bones, he wears NU Halo Tint Highlighter in Gold.



NU Bare Look Tint creates natural skin with a radiant finish, while Touche Éclat in shade 6.5 brightens the under–eye area. For defined festival eyes, Lil Nas X chose Lash Clash mascara in Black.



Pro tip: This draping technique uses blush to contour the face and create a more natural finish. To achieve it, use a brush with softer bristles and pick up a pea–sized amount of Halo Tint. Allow it to settle into the brush for about 30 seconds, then softly buff it onto the eyes and cheekbones to add a transparent layer of shine that will not move!

CAN YOU GUESS LIL NAS X & YSL BEAUTÉ'S NEXT MOVE?

Set to be released individually throughout the year, each Lil Nas X look will keep audiences guessing as he pursues the limitless creativity of makeup & artistic experimentation while exploring a myriad of colors and attitudes – each more dramatic than the last.

Captured in a series of stills and hero movies, the campaign has been shot by legendary photographer Campbell Addy, who brings his signature vibrant backdrops and distinctive lighting to showcase the high–definition makeup artistry and fiercely provocative attitude of each chapter.

"Working with the YSL Beauté team was a beautiful, collaborative experience. They really understood me as an artist and left enough space for creativity. The atmosphere on set truly felt like a family creating beautiful portraits.

Working alongside Lil Nas X, another queer artist, has introduced me to so much, including a new music taste. He is someone who has a great head on his shoulders and is incredibly dedicated to his craft. I am all about what he stands for in terms of fluidity, power and strength. We've seen an elevated, sleek side to him that's never been seen before, mixed with the unapologetic, edgy attitude that we all know and love. It was incredible to be a part of pushing this look."

A SOUNDTRACK OF PERSONAL EVOLUTION

The campaign movie will be set to Lil Nas X's own music: A soundtrack that guides him, taking him on a journey through different eras and moments of his life that have shaped the multi–faceted identities he shows us today.

As his lyrics bring the story of radical reinvention to life, the story becomes deeply personal, inspiring others to break with convention and audaciously reveal the many sides of who they are.

A COLLABORATION TO DRIVE A MORE EXPRESSIVE FUTURE

The new campaign debuts June 7th, with the first chapter's release, across all social and digital platforms with a street takeover commencing with Lil Nas X's Gov Ball performance. The next 4 chapters unveil throughout summer and into fall with mass visibility in Out Of Home & increased social/digital presence.

Lil Nas X and YSL Beauté share a desire to defy trends and define new ones so that, together, we can push the boundaries and shape a new future. With this campaign, we continue to further this mission. Follow @YSLBeauty and @LilNasX for an unforgettable year ahead.

