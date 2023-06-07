LOCKTON MEMPHIS WELCOMES ERIC COLLISON AS VICE PRESIDENT AND UNIT MANAGER

Collison brings extensive sales and management experience to his new role where he will lead clients across property and casualty industries

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton welcomes Eric Collison as Vice President and Unit Manager to the global firm's Memphis office.

An industry leader for nearly two decades, Collison has worked for impressive global firms including Liberty Mutual Insurance and Kemmons Wilson Insurance Group. Beginning as a Senior Account Representative, he advanced his career through promotions, and has held roles as Senior Branch Manager, Sales Manager and Vice President.

Collison has built his rolodex of relationships in the hospitality industry by developing marketing alliances and exclusive insurance programs for clients across real estate and construction.

"I was drawn to Lockton's culture and the opportunity to create a strong foundation of rising star leaders in the Memphis office," said Collison. "There are currently no property casualty producers in the Memphis area and by creating a new unit, we have a capacity to build out a new division of producers and service new clients."

"We were drawn to Eric's experience because of his deep client relationships in the Memphis market," said Brian Roberts, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Lockton Midwest. "We know that he will not only solidify client relationships and help our presence grow, but he will also help support recruitment and retention in Memphis."

At Lockton, Collison will lead clients across property and casualty industries. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Mississippi State University. He is active across boards and organizations as a Board Member of the Insurors of Tennessee (BIG I), a New Memphis Institute Fellow, and Nexus Memphis Protégé graduate. Collison is also a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC). During his time outside the office, he attends and coaches his three daughters across multiple sports, from basketball to volleyball.

ABOUT LOCKTON

Lockton is the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services. What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For over three decades, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

To view and apply for open positions in Lockton's Memphis office visit lockton.com/careers

View original content:

SOURCE Lockton