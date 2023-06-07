Sony Electronics to Highlight Advanced Solutions for Professional Customers in Vertical Markets at InfoComm 2023

The Company Plans to Foster Connections with Customers and Partners, Create Engaging Visual

Experiences and Champion the Latest Immersive, Collaborative and Sustainable Display,

Imaging and Audio Technologies at the Preeminent Pro AV Event

PARAMUS, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is attending InfoComm 2023, June 14-16, Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. With a focus on "Creating Connected Experiences" for customers and partners, the company plans to showcase its display, imaging and audio solutions that bring content to life in new ways. Attendees can visit Sony at booth #1701 to experience live presentations, hands-on demos, product introductions and exciting announcements. Sony will also expand upon their work with partners.

Sony's comprehensive AV ecosystem, on display at InfoComm, helps companies and organizations connect with their audience

"At this year's show, we're committed to connecting with the Pro AV community on all levels by providing necessary technologies, expanding partnerships, and enabling additional integration, as well as offering extraordinary and educational experiences," said Richard Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "Our booth is focused on showcasing solutions in digital signage, collaboration, virtual production, and auditoriums, utilizing technologies from Sony's vast portfolio, as well as integrations with key Alliance Technology partnerships. Central to our efforts is addressing the needs and wants of our customers in a purpose-driven way while pushing the envelope of our technology to show its true power."

InfoComm attendees will get to experience the latest in Sony's comprehensive AV ecosystem that helps companies and organizations connect with colleagues, students, shoppers, visitors and travelers, including:

Display Technology

BRAVIA 4K HDR displays, part of the upcoming BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L and BZ30L series, ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches. The unique BZ40L series addresses recent industry requests, featuring a Deep Black Non-Glare Coating that offers both high haze and low reflection while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast. Visitors will be among the first to see Sony's 16 new professional, part of the upcoming, ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches. The unique BZ40L series addresses recent industry requests, featuring a Deep Black Non-Glare Coating that offers both high haze and low reflection while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast.

A full Pro BRAVIA portfolio will further demonstrate Sony's Alliance partnerships. Featuring superior image quality with easy operation, the displays are ideal for corporate, education, retail environments and digital signage, and offer screen mirroring, extensive integration options and low ownership costs.

Crystal LED BH and CH-Series video walls will be displayed in a variety of different sizes, including a 220 inch setup featuring immersive AI-generated artwork by Jon 9 from Holonyne Corporation. These new-generation Crystal LED premium displays combine the appeal of super-size LED video walls with even more accessibility. The latest series of dvLEDs provide spectacularly bright, richly colored images while offering easier installation, and simplified maintenance. New at the show will be a Crystal LED touchscreen solution enabled by TSI Touch and T1V, as well as a Virtual Production area. Thevideo walls will be displayed in a variety of different sizes, including a 220 inch setup featuring immersive AI-generated artwork by Jon 9 from Holonyne Corporation. These new-generation Crystal LED premium displays combine the appeal of super-size LED video walls with even more accessibility. The latest series of dvLEDs provide spectacularly bright, richly colored images while offering easier installation, and simplified maintenance. New at the show will be a Crystal LED touchscreen solution enabled by TSI Touch and T1V, as well as a Virtual Production area.

Spatial Reality Display is a crowd pleaser that must be experienced. It leverages high-speed vision sensor technology to enable a glasses-free, high-resolution 3D modeling, and visualization experience.[1] Using the Unity or Unreal Engine SDK, creators can develop VR, AR, and other types of content and bring it to life using the display. The award-winningis a crowd pleaser that must be experienced. It leverages high-speed vision sensor technology to enable a glasses-free, high-resolution 3D modeling, and visualization experience.[1] Using the Unity or Unreal Engine SDK, creators can develop VR, AR, and other types of content and bring it to life using the display.

Additionally, Sony's displays incorporate sustainable elements. They are designed to reduce environmental impact and energy consumption through the use of recycled plastic, simplified packaging and energy efficient settings. This aligns with Sony's Road to Zero global environmental plan which addresses sustainability across the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic, improvement of transportation efficiency, and review of in-use power consumption.

Projection Solutions

See Sony's versatile, discreet and reliable laser projectors for offices, classrooms, hotels, museums and showrooms, including the standout VPL-PHZ51 & VPL-PHZ61, which combine advanced operational capabilities with high brightness and flexible installation. They're impressively small, light 6,400 lumens (7,000 lm center)/5,300 lumens (5,800 lm center) laser projectors. versatile, discreet and reliable laser projectors for offices, classrooms, hotels, museums and showrooms, including the standout, which combine advanced operational capabilities with high brightness and flexible installation. They're impressively small, light 6,400 lumens (7,000 lm center)/5,300 lumens (5,800 lm center) laser projectors.

Imaging and Analytics Solutions

SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 PTZ cameras feature revolutionary PTZ Auto Framing technology powered by built-in AI analytics to ensure high-quality composed shots that automatically and consistently track and naturally frame presenters, without an operator. Sony's award-winning newfeature revolutionary PTZ Auto Framing technology powered by built-in AI analytics to ensure high-quality composed shots that automatically and consistently track and naturally frame presenters, without an operator.

SRG-X40UH is a 4K 40x zoom camera that combines exceptional image quality with powerful zoom and smooth operation and offers USB and UVC connections for easy integration into collaboration applications. Theis a40x zoom camera that combines exceptional image quality with powerful zoom and smooth operation and offers USB and UVC connections for easy integration into collaboration applications.

SLS-1A delivers spectacular sound with fine beam control and flexible installation. It's a compact, uniquely versatile line-array speaker system that offers an ideal audio reinforcement solution in conjunction with large display solutions, including Sony's BRAVIA professional displays, projectors and Crystal LED video walls. Thedelivers spectacular sound with fine beam control and flexible installation. It's a compact, uniquely versatile line-array speaker system that offers an ideal audio reinforcement solution in conjunction with large display solutions, including Sony's BRAVIA professional displays, projectors and Crystal LED video walls.

Experiences

Taking center stage at the booth will be a Virtual Production experience anchored by a 110-inch Crystal LED that will bring visitors around the world without leaving the show floor, courtesy of Lux Machina. Also see how Virtual Production is changing the landscape for corporations and internal communications.

Visit staged environments optimized for auditoriums, meeting rooms and classrooms to be immersed in the latest end-to-end AV solutions for image and sound capture, sound reinforcement, display and projection, as well as the digital signage area to see Sony's professional displays and partners supporting vertical markets.

InfoComm Show and AVI Systems are presenting InfoComm Esports Live, June 14-16 in booth 4033, which will feature Sony's large format and gaming displays, gaming headsets, multi-camera production technology, camera controllers and monitors. See the live feed in Sony's booth, as well.

Technology Partners

Sony will also be showcasing key technology partners who bring more power, interactivity and compatibility to the company's professional displays and support diverse vertical markets. See integrated collaboration solutions from 22Miles, 7thSense, Appspace, Barco, Crestron, Holonyne Corporation, Korbyt, Lux Machina, Navori Labs, NowSignage, Nureva, Skykit, Spectrio, Peerless-AV, T1V and TSI Touch paired with Sony's display technology.

[1] Computer required with a recommended CPU of Intel Core i7-9700K @3.60 GHz or faster; and a graphics card such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or faster. Only Windows 10 (64-bit) is supported. Recommend use of "high resolution, quality images" created using Unity or Unreal software.

