Gogoro and Far EasTone Telecom's Smart Traffic Signal UPS to be rolled out in Taipei City's busiest intersections.

Smart Traffic Signal UPS to utilize Gogoro Smart Batteries to enhance traffic safety by enabling continuous operation of traffic lights during power outages.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities and Far EasTone Telecom, today announced they were deploying their jointly-developed Smart Traffic Signal Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) to nearly 200 of Taipei City's busiest intersections utilizing Gogoro Smart Batteries. The commercial rollout follows the completion of a successful pilot program in 2022.

Gogoro Continues Smart City Commercialization with Deployment of Smart Traffic Signals in Partnership with Taipei City (PRNewswire)

"We are seeing growing demand for our smart city energy solutions beyond just battery swapping for vehicles. Customers across the region are looking for time-shifted energy for services like our new Smart Traffic Signal UPS in Taipei City, our Virtual Power Plant with Enel X or a variety of other unique energy needs," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "We have always believed that time-shifting energy was key to enabling the sustainable transformation, not just for transportation, but across a variety of industries that need to transition from fossil fuels to electric, or for new industries that fossil fuels can't address. We are utilizing the second life of our Smart Batteries, beyond two-wheel vehicles, to address a variety of these smart city energy needs that are generating new revenue streams."

Smart Traffic Signal UPS

The Smart Traffic Signal UPS was designed for densely populated cities, like Taipei City, that rely on continuous operation of traffic intersections and want to ensure 24/7 operations during severe weather, natural disasters, or power grid outages. The Smart Traffic Signal UPS provides long term supplemental energy using two Gogoro Smart Batteries that can be swapped without disruption to maintain continuous operation as long as necessary. The system is a box-mounted design, which is integrated with the existing traffic signal box. The system has already been deployed to 25 of Taipei City's busiest intersections and will roll out to nearly 200 intersections by the end of the year.

Award-Winning Taipei City Pilot

The commercial launch follows a successful pilot in Taipei City that demonstrated its ability to maintain normal traffic signal operations when experiencing power abnormalities, eliminating the traffic accidents that would have been caused if the signals were inoperable. Following the pilot, the Taipei City government honored the Smart Traffic Signal UPS with the city's "2022 Smart Taipei Innovation Award."

Gogoro Battery Swapping

With more locations than gas stations in Taiwan's cities, the Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses and communities. The Gogoro Network supports nearly 550,000 riders and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 470 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro Network battery swapping has saved more than 700,000 tons of CO2 since it launched.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles", Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro .

Smart Traffic Signal UPS to utilize Gogoro Smart Batteries to enhance traffic safety by enabling continuous operation of traffic lights during power outages. (PRNewswire)

Gogoro Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogoro