NOMAD Genetics is Live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Platform

SOPHiA GENETICS technology aids NOMAD Genetics in the advancement of its cancer research capabilities

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced a strategic alliance with NOMAD Genetics. Headquartered in Mexico City and Chile, NOMAD is an innovative laboratory renowned for its specialization in genomics and clinical research. Through the seamless deployment of SOPHiA GENETICS' trailblazing SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, NOMAD Genetics is augmenting its research capabilities while elevating its operational efficiency.

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, known for its sophisticated analytical capacity, will equip NOMAD Genetics with the power to decipher intricate genetic data, thereby enabling more proficient and extensive genomic and clinical studies across the Latin American region. This collaboration marks an important leap forward in expanding the horizons of precision medicine, reinforcing SOPHiA GENETICS' steadfast commitment to democratizing data-driven medicine.

"At NOMAD Genetics, we work to bring precision medicine to each patient through our state-of-the-art technology and specific genomic panels for each type of cancer," said Guillermo Cordero, NOMAD Genetics CEO. "Here at NOMAD Genetics, we strive to revolutionize patient care by delivering personalized precision medicine. Utilizing our cutting-edge technology and bespoke genomic panels tailored to each unique cancer type, we endeavor to advance the boundaries of medicinal care."

HRD is caused by a cell's impaired ability to repair DNA double-stranded breaks through the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway and is linked with the development of certain cancers, including advanced ovarian cancer, as well as breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. For those diagnosed with these cancer types, HRD can be used as a potential predictive biomarker for therapy response1.

Testing for HRD can produce a vast set of complex data that is both time-intensive and costly to analyze. With the SOPHiA GENETICS Platform, laboratories like NOMAD Genetics can quickly obtain interpreted results, creating increased efficiencies for clinical researchers. In addition, SOPHiA GENETICS allows NOMAD Genetics to retain full ownership of their data, saving time and expense, while offering comprehensive genomic insights powered by deep learning algorithms.

"Our products and solutions are designed to enable facilities like NOMAD Genetics to more easily advance precision-medicine," said Ricardo Mendonca Filho, PhD, Managing Director, LAPAC, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By leveraging our technology, NOMAD Genetics can expedite their clinical research, enabling them to make informed, data-driven decisions for LATAM with greater efficiency."

Through the implementation of the SOPHiA GENETICS Platform, NOMAD Genetics will be able to more quickly and accurately identify HRD-positive cancers and utilize a streamlined workflow that will help accelerate rare and inherited disease research.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

