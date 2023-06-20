Browne Family Celebrates 20 Years with Expansion of Spirits Offering

SEATTLE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards, the premium Washington State wine brand under Browne Family, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its founding. To celebrate this landmark achievement, locally sourced Browne Family Spirits will enter the Pacific Northwest wholesale market with the addition of its Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye whiskeys beginning July 1 at select QFC, Fred Meyer and Total Wine & More retailers across Washington.

New additions to Browne Family Spirits lineup: Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey (PRNewswire)

Browne Family Vineyards was founded in 2003 following the passing of William Bitner Browne, the grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, and has continued to grow in rank and velocity among premium Washington wine brands throughout the past 20 years. What began as a single barrel of Cabernet Sauvignon, Browne Family has since achieved a dominant leadership position in the premium wine segment in the Pacific Northwest. With this most recent launch, Browne Family intends to replicate its success in the spirits industry, as it grows its portfolio and expands its offering across the adult beverage categories.

"It is with awe that I look at Browne Family represents today and the epic adventures of the last 20 years. But I am mostly excited for the opportunity the future holds. As my family has grown, so has the depth of Browne Family as a brand," said Andrew Browne, founder of Browne Family. "As newcomers to the spirits category, we made the decision to introduce our product in our tasting rooms with limited capacity in late 2022, aiming to directly gather feedback from our customers. The overwhelmingly positive response we received has greatly influenced our strategic launch into the broader market," Browne continued. "We are immensely grateful for the enduring and dedicated support from our partners: distributors and trade, which will provide Pacific Northwest whiskey and spirits enthusiasts expanded access to our brand."

Based in Andrew Browne's hometown of Spokane, Washington, Browne Family Spirits are meticulously handcrafted and locally distilled by Kentucky-native, master distiller Aaron Kleinhelter. Using rye, corn and barley that is grown and milled by local farmers along with water from the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, the Browne Family Spirits are a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.

"Our Straight Bourbon and Rye are an excellent nice introduction to the complex world of whiskey," said Aaron Kleinhelter, Master Distiller at Browne Family Spirits. "Our Bourbon is perfect for those that sip lightly and live easy while the Rye is best for the bold adventurers. Drink smart, drink well, and enjoy!"

In addition to the Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye whiskeys being available at select QFC, Fred Meyer and Total Wine & More retailers across Washington, two of the Browne Family Spirits' leading Tasting Room offerings Gigi's Garden Lavender Gin and Andy's Hand-Crafted Vodka will also enter the wholesale market, as a limited-offering.

A growth brand every single year since its inception, Browne Family Vineyards has achieved remarkable revenue increases during this challenging time in the industry, up 61% in Washington State and 45% nationally over the past two years (Source: Nielsen Ending 5.20.23 | Total US xAOC + Liquor Plus, Total US CONV, Washington xAOC | 52 Weeks). Browne Family's market penetration and consumer awareness are at an all-time high with the most robust presence of any brand in the Northwest fueled by local partnerships, tasting rooms located in all major population bases in Washington and Oregon, community activations, and boots-on-the-ground support from proprietors Andrew and Courtney Browne. This community and Direct-to-Consumer engagement combined with organic growth and innovative ventures like the Browne Forest Project and our newest Browne Family Spirits has propelled Browne Family Vineyards become one of the top three Washington State brands in the national market segment of $15 and above.

Wholesale Product Information

Straight Bourbon

Straight Rye

Wholesale Limited Offerings

Gigi's Garden Lavender Gin

Andy's Farm-Crafted Vodka

About Browne Family

Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne. Since 2003, the family-owned winery has been committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington, having earned over 175 scores of critical acclaim. Browne Family Spirits, an exclusive spirits collection of locally sourced spirits and bitter launched exclusively through Direct-to-Consumer channels in 2022 under master distiller and Kentucky-native Aaron Kleinhelter in Spokane, Washington. In 2023, Browne Family Vineyards and Browne Family Spirits welcomed Battle Creek Cellars with its complimentary portfolio, now known as Battle Creek by Browne Family.

About Browne Family Spirits

The Browne Family Spirits Collection includes limited-edition Bourbon, Rye, Whiskey, Gin and Vodka, suitable for an after-dinner cocktail, on the rocks or neat. Crafted using the finest locally sourced ingredients and proven production methods in Spokane, WA, Browne Family Spirits embodies the same commitment to quality that defines its wines.

Washington state residents are encouraged to sign up for the Browne Family Spirits Club for up to four shipments per year and first access to limited releases, exclusive events and experiences. Residents can also purchase bottles from the collection at https://brownefamilyvineyards.com/spirits/.

Master Distiller Aaron Kleinhelter and Proprietor Andrew Browne (PRNewswire)

Browne Family Spirits is an exclusive spirits collection of locally sourced spirits and bitters launched exclusively through Direct-to-Consumer channels in 2022 under master distiller and Kentucky-native Aaron Kleinhelter in Spokane, Washington. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Browne Family Vineyards