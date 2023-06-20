Coventry Ranks #1 in Life Settlement Market for 2022

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, the creator of the secondary market for life insurance, once again ranks first for life settlements in 2022 by both number and value, according to financial publication The Deal. The league tables published by The Deal are a comprehensive review of secondary market life settlement transactions. Coventry companies have held the top spot each year since the rankings were first published in 2013.

Coventry and its affiliate, Life Equity, bought more than 1,500 policies in 2022––over three times as many policies as its closest competitor, and more than 52% of all life settlement transactions. Coventry also led the league tables by value and total investment, purchasing more than $1.9 billion in policies.

"The remarkable success we continue to have is evidence of the dedication of our talented team and our commitment to helping life insurance policyowners. We're proud of the fact that Coventry has helped thousands of seniors improve their lives, providing more than $5 billion to those who no longer have a need for their policies," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry.

As the leading buyer of life insurance policies, as well as the largest provider of education to financial advisors and policyowners, Coventry works to raise awareness that life insurance is a valuable asset and that policy appraisals are an integral part of financial planning.

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 20 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $5.4 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry.com.

