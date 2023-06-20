VEAL.ORG SHARES 5 VEAL BURGERS TO ELEVATE YOUR GRILL GAME THIS SUMMER

Veal, Discover Delicious plates classic and unique faves to elevate the summer grilling season

ROME, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grilling season is here! Elevate your grill game this summer with 5 veal burgers to diversify your dinner menu. Much like beef, veal is a nutrient-dense protein. A 3oz. serving of veal has only 170 calories and 27 grams of protein. Check out these 5 veal burgers to level up the flavor and nutrition of your grill game!

Smoky Garlic and Cheddar Stuffed Burger

This smoky garlic and cheddar stuffed veal burger was created by our friend Dairy Carrie and the recipe has her secret to juicy, flavor-packed burgers! Top it with your choice of bun and you've got a great burger for summer grilling.

Caprese Veal Burger

Caprese veal burgers are delicious and topped with all the favorite flavors of a Caprese salad: mouth-watering balsamic vinegar, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and tomato. This is a great end-of-summer burger, with all the fresh ingredients. Delicious veal delivers a versatile recipe for all to enjoy.

Greek Veal Slider

Enjoy the most delicious little Greek veal sliders filled with savory Greek flavors! These juicy veal burgers are loaded with feta cheese, roasted red peppers, and tasty Greek seasoning. Top with Tzatziki sauce, spinach, cucumbers, and tomatoes for an amazing burger experience.

Mexican Veal Burger with Roasted Poblanos

Delicious Mexican-style veal burgers with creamy roasted poblanos and melty pepper jack cheese. Want to switch up your burger experience? Look no further. If you love Mexican food and flavors, you will love this combo. Serve with buttery sweet corn for a perfect summer dinner menu.

Veal Mushroom Slider

Veal Mushroom Sliders double as an easy weeknight meal and the perfect go-to party recipe. These little burgers are packed with big flavor – tasty veal and mushroom patties, smoky Gouda cheese topped with succulent sauteed mushrooms. Your guests will be begging for more!

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

