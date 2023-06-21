Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Announce Order for Two 787 Dreamliners

- Lessor adds two new 787-9s to its backlog as it continues to expand its 787 customer base for the industry's most utilized wide-body jet

LE BOURGET, France, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) [NYSE: AL] today announced at the Paris Air Show 2023 that the leading global lessor will grow its world-class portfolio of airplanes with a purchase of two 787 Dreamliners.

ALC has been a long-standing 787 customer, placing its first purchase for the 787-9 in 2010. Its airplane portfolio currently includes the 787-9 and 787-10.

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched nearly 360 new nonstop routes around the world, more than 10 times as many new routes as other jets in the same category. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km) in a typical two-class configuration.

"ALC is a key strategic leasing partner to Boeing, and we are delighted that it continues to see the value proposition of the 787 family for its customers," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With its unparalleled fuel efficiency, the 787 Dreamliner family is playing a major role in pioneering new routes in the long-haul travel market while reducing fuel use and emissions, allowing airlines to meet their sustainability objectives."

Using 25% less fuel and creating 25% fewer emissions than the airplanes they replace, the 787 family has avoided more than 125 billion pounds of carbon emissions since entering service.

The 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months.

About ALC

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation's website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

