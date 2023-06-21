Children's Medical Center Dallas Ranked Best Children's Hospital in North Texas and Nationally Ranked in 10 Specialties by U.S. News & World Report

This is the Sixth Consecutive Year for Children's Medical Center Dallas to Nationally Rank in all 10 Specialty Areas; Only Hospital in North Texas to Achieve the Distinction

DALLAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Health is proud to announce that Children's Medical Center Dallas has again been recognized among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-2024. Children's Medical Center Dallas continues to be the only hospital in North Texas and one of only a select few in the nation to be ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties in the U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Children's Hospitals report. This marks the sixth consecutive year and the 12th time since 2008 that Children's Medical Center Dallas has been recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation across all 10 specialties.

Children's Health (PRNewswire)

"Once again, being recognized as a national leader in pediatric health care by U.S. News & World Report is a tribute to our Children's Health team members and academic physician partners at UT Southwestern Medical Center, all who share an unwavering commitment to make life better for children," said Christopher J. Durovich, president and chief executive officer at Children's Health. "We are especially proud of being one of only 22 children's hospitals out of the nearly 200 surveyed who ranked in all 10 specialties and the only one in North Texas to do so. The recognition underscores Children's Medical Center Dallas' dedication to advancing pediatric health care and improving the lives of children and families in our community."

"UT Southwestern and Children's Health share a commitment to innovation and teamwork, which is reflected in the exceptional care and service provided to pediatric patients and their families by our physicians and advanced practice providers working alongside the entire team at Children's Health," said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, president of UT Southwestern Medical Center. "We continue to work together to find new ways to expand access and best meet the needs of our community."

U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings of children's hospitals are widely regarded as a comprehensive and reliable assessment, employing a multifaceted approach that encompasses crucial factors such as clinical expertise, patient outcomes and hospital structure. The rankings also incorporate national reputation, measured by a survey of thousands of pediatric specialists providing their expert opinions on the health systems they consider best equipped to handle the most critically ill children, regardless of location or financial considerations.

The 10 pediatric specialties and Children's Medical Center Dallas' national rankings in each area are as follows:

*U.S. News includes Scottish Rite for Children in its evaluation of the performance of Children's Medical Center Dallas for Pediatric Orthopedics.

Children's Health U.S. News & World Report's Highlights

6th year in a row ranked 10 out of 10

Best children's hospital in North Texas

Ranked #2 in the Southwest

Ranked #16 nationally

Only pediatric system ranked 10 out of 10 in North Texas

12th year to be nationally ranked 10 out of 10 by USNWR

About U.S. News ranking methodology

To create the pediatric rankings, U.S. News & World Report gathers key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that evaluates measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. Part of each hospital's score is also derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty. RTI International, an independent research and consulting firm, then analyzes the data and ranks the top 50 children's hospitals in each of the 10 pediatric specialty areas. In 2023, only 88 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

About Children's Health℠

Children's Health℠ is the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas and has long been recognized as a leader in pediatric health. Children's Health campuses include Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Medical Center Plano and multiple Children's Health Specialty Centers. With its academic partner, UT Southwestern, Children's Medical Center Dallas is consistently ranked #1 children's hospital in North Texas and among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Its commitment to excellence and providing outstanding care across all aspects of pediatrics has resulted in 10 out of 10 specialty programs being ranked among the best for six consecutive years, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and Urology.

In addition, Children's Health nurses have received the Magnet® designation for the past 13 years, the highest honor for nursing excellence, and it has been named one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review for 10 consecutive years.

For more information and to support Children's Health, visit Childrens.com or by liking us on Facebook, follow Children's Health on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and subscribe to its YouTube channel.

Media Contact:

Andrea Wittman

Andrea.Wittman@childrens.com

469-690-8686

Children's Medical Center Dallas Ranked Best Children's Hospital in North Texas and Nationally Ranked in 10 Specialties by U.S. News & World Report (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Children’s Health