Historical Salvador Dalí Exhibit The Divine Comedy open now at Park West Gallery, Soho

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Park West Gallery SoHo is set to display Salvador Dalí's expansive collection of Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy (c. 1308-20), beginning June 16th, and for a limited time.

"Divine Comedy - Purgatory 33" by Salvador Dalí (PRNewswire)

One of the few institutions in the world to have this historic collection, Park West invites the public to their newest gallery located at 411 W Broadway. Featuring all 100 wood engravings, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see The Divine Comedy as it was meant to be experienced -- in its entirety, in the heart of New York City.

During his early years as a Surrealist artist, Spanish-born Dalí became famous and controversial for defying the limits of imagination through his bizarre and mind-boggling art. It was in the 1950s, when Dalí renounced Surrealism and embraced Catholicism, he created the 100 unforgettable illustrations from the Divine Comedy suite. The collection took over 14 years to complete.

Although it is a poetic narrative, The Divine Comedy is told sequentially, taking its readers along with Dante on a journey through Hell (Inferno), Purgatory, and Paradise. Each work is a masterpiece that blends art and literature in a way that only Dalí could achieve.

"We're delighted to present The Divine Comedy at our SoHo gallery," said John Block, Executive Vice President for Park West Gallery. "In this exhibit, Salvador Dalí's illustrative works depict Dante's imaginary travels toward salvation, but you will see how Dali reveals his own evolution as an artist. That's what makes it so compelling."

Park West Gallery SoHo is open 7 days a week, Monday-Wednesday 10am - 6pm, Thursday 10am - 7 pm, Friday-Saturday 10am - 8pm and Sunday 11am - 7 pm . Entry is at no cost, and their expert staff are available to guide visitors through the gallery.

For more information about Park West Gallery, and upcoming events and promotions, please visit: www.parkwestgallery.com or on Instagram @parkwestsohonyc .

"Divine Comedy - Purgatory 1" by Salvador Dalí (PRNewswire)

"Divine Comedy - Inferno 17" by Salvador Dalí (PRNewswire)

"The Divine Comedy" Suite by Salvador Dalí (PRNewswire)

Salvador Dali's (PRNewswire)

