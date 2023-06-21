MARK GENENBACHER JOINS HKA'S CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP AS PARTNER

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announces that Mark Genenbacher has joined the firm as a Partner in the construction claims group based out of Houston, Texas.

Mark brings more than 20 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry, specializing in project and construction management and project controls. He has extensive experience in cost estimation, earned value analysis, Critical Path Method (CPM) schedule preparation, delay analysis, productivity analysis, construction claims consultancy and preparation, change order management and analysis, mitigation, and risk analysis. Mark has participated in numerous mediations, has served as an expert, and has testified in domestic arbitrations and trials.

"We are excited to have Mark join our team as we continue to grow our construction claims group," said Paul Pocalyko, Partner, Joint Construction, Claims and Expert Services Lead, US. "Mark's years of experience with forensic schedule investigation, contract claims analysis, dispute avoidance and resolution and change order review will be especially valuable to our clients."

Before joining HKA, Mr. Genenbacher held numerous leadership and managerial positions at Synergen Consulting International, Aker Solutions (formerly Kvaerner), Sacramento Regional Transit District, and Zachary Industrial. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Chico.

About HKA

HKA is a leading global consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, and litigation support. We employ in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts, and advisors in 45+ offices across 17 countries.

HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, energy and natural resources, environment and climate change, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrial and manufacturing, marine and shipping, real estate and tourism, sports and entertainment, and technology, media, and telecom.

