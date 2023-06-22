Cecilian Partners Granted New U.S. Patent on Unique Anti-Monotony Software for Master Planned Communities

Cecilian's breakthrough technology provides the world's first automated anti-monotony system for new home construction

NEW HOPE, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilian Partners, an award-winning proptech firm providing end-to-end digital solutions for homebuilders and land developers, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,537,964 covering its automated anti-monotony system for new home construction. A key feature of the company's signature technology platform, The XO, the anti-monotony system streamlines one of the most complex and costly processes in community development.

The XO's anti-monotony algorithm streamlines one of the most complex and costly processes in community development.

Using the anti-monotony algorithm, the XO allows community developers to automatically apply complex repetition rules governing what can be built where, enabling real-time feedback and immediate approvals to builders. By automating a previously time-consuming, manual request process involving hundreds or thousands of lots, the XO effectively eliminates major gaps in communication, losses in revenue, and expensive construction delays.

"The XO's anti-monotony system takes a process that's usually opaque and gives full transparency to both developer and builder," said John Cecilian, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Cecilian Partners. "By making this process a seamless part of The XO, our software centralizes traffic, sales, and architectural reviews into one system, simplifying the entire process of new home construction for master planned communities."

Given the uniqueness and power of the anti-monotony solution, the patent was granted in less than eight months — record time for a software patent. Cecilian expects that this will be the first in a series of future patents and innovations, as the company continues to drive digital transformation in the real estate industry.

About Cecilian Partners

Since 2019, Cecilian Partners has sought to bridge the digital divide between homebuilders, community developers, and home buyers with its patented technology platform. The firm's property development software, 3D mapping technology, and data management solutions simplify the complexities of placemaking for builders and developers while offering interactive experiences that transform the home buying experience. Cecilian Partners collaborates with land developers and homebuilders across the U.S. who aspire to modernize their digital footprint and ease everyday pain points associated with building and buying homes. For more information, visit cecilianpartners.com or our Linkedin Company Page.

