CONSUMER PRIVACY ALERT: MCNA Dental Faces Class Action Investigation for Medical Data Breach Affecting Almost 9 Million Patients' Records

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into Managed Care of North America, Inc. ("MCNA Dental") concerning a data breach of its insured patients that occurred between late February and early March 2023. Nearly 9 million patients' sensitive and private information may have been stolen in the cyberattack.

MCNA Dental recently disclosed this cybersecurity incident which resulted in the unauthorized access of patients' personal information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, telephone numbers, email addresses, driver's license numbers, insurance information, and dental or orthodontic treatment care information. Some of the data accessed during the breach may pertain to children. According to MCNA Dental, its systems were breached between February 26 and March 7, 2023. On May 26, 2023, MCNA Dental began notifying impacted individuals of the medical data breach.

The data breach has put the personal and confidential health information of almost 9 million individuals at risk. Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating whether MCNA Dental failed to adequately protect the privacy of its customers and violated state or federal law.

If you or your child received notice of this data breach from MCNA Dental or MCNA Insurance Company and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights or participate in a potential class action, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/mcnadental.

