New research offers inside look at how businesses are managing litigation in uncertain economy

New research offers inside look at how businesses are managing litigation in uncertain economy

3 in 4 GCs expect litigation to increase—and most expect economic climate to impact legal activity and lead to new tools and thinking

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases new independent research on how in-house lawyers are adjusting their strategies in a period of sustained uncertainty. Businesses are seeking to manage risks and costs, and in turn, legal departments—and the outside law firms that work with them—have the opportunity to position themselves as part of the solution, with legal finance expected to play a role.

(PRNewsfoto/Burford Capital) (PRNewswire)

To better understand how macroeconomic trends impact senior in-house lawyers' thinking about litigation, managing risk and their expectations for their law firm partners, Burford commissioned independent research that was conducted via extensive one-on-one interviews with 66 GCs, heads of litigation and other senior lawyers responsible for litigation at companies in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Nearly three in four (74%) senior in-house lawyers expect to see an increase in the volume of disputes over the next two years due to the current geopolitical, economic and regulatory environment. Four in five (80%) say the current economic uncertainty will have knock-on effects for the legal department. Not surprisingly, a solid majority (62%) expect their law firms to offer more cost and risk-sharing solutions, and over half (51%) expect their firms to be knowledgeable about legal finance.

Christopher Bogart, CEO of Burford Capital, said: "We at Burford have been at the forefront of legal finance since 2009, working with lawyers in good and bad economic times. What remains constant is that in-house lawyers are always looking for ways to maximize corporate value and share risk. Burford's latest research confirms that legal finance has taken on greater importance for businesses, especially as uncertainty in the global economy remains. We stand ready to partner with clients to solve their pressing needs, and to equip their outside counsel to be as nimble and innovative as their clients expect."

Key findings from the research include:

The economy is increasing the volume and potential budget challenges of commercial litigation and arbitration. "[I]n an economic downturn, we may not be as motivated to pursue some litigation or transactional matters without creative billing options. Law firms want to be sticky with their clients, and companies are increasingly narrowing down who they work with to add more favorable terms with a select group of firms," said an associate general counsel of a media and entertainment corporation.

GCs believe it is important for the legal department to show it can not only manage costs, but also add value to the business. " [Legal finance] gave the CFO the opportunity to time recoveries as he needed them and use that funding to invest in the company," said a general counsel of a global food and beverage company. "I have explored the use of legal finance and would do so again. The liquidity aspect is a big needle-mover for many companies, especially because it could provoke a settlement earlier, bring in money earlier and de-risk litigation," said corporate counsel and director of a global retail corporation.

GCs expect more financial innovation from outside counsel. "I want my outside counsel to be aware of and advise on every option available to us in setting a strategy," said a chief litigation counsel of a manufacturing corporation.



The 2023 GC Survey can be downloaded on Burford's website. Extensive one-on-one interviews were conducted by phone between March and May 2023 by Ari Kaplan Advisors.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burford Capital