Schoolhouse Announces Nathan Williams, Founder of Kinfolk, as First Creative Director-in-Residence

Modern Heirloom Company Schoolhouse to build on its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and impeccable design in creative partnership with Williams

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoolhouse , the modern heirloom lifestyle and lighting company, today announces Kinfolk Founder Nathan Williams as its inaugural creative director-in-residence. In this new role, Williams will work in partnership with the leadership team to accelerate the Schoolhouse brand, content, and creative direction.

"Partnering with Nathan represents a new chapter in a 20-year journey for Schoolhouse that started with a belief in American manufacturing and the enduring nature of purposeful design," said Alex Bellos, CEO of Food52. "Nathan has been instrumental in building an aesthetically conscientious worldwide community in search of a well-curated life, and collaborating with him to build a community around the Schoolhouse brand is an exciting opportunity."

Williams, who founded the leading lifestyle media brand Kinfolk and the apparel, homewares, and accessories brand Ouur, is celebrated for his intentional approach and curated design aesthetic. A New York Times bestselling editor, he has been recognized as one of Elle Décor's top 10 influencers in design, and on the Forbes 30 Under 30 and the Hypebeast 100 lists.

"Helping design and lifestyle brands progress to the next stage of their evolution is a passion rooted deeply in who I am as a professional and a creative," said Williams. "Schoolhouse's focus on creating products that define meaningful spaces and experiences to celebrate a life well lived creates an opportunity ripe for this moment in our culture. I'm inspired by what's ahead as we explore the constant evolution and expansion of the Schoolhouse brand."

Schoolhouse, a company dedicated to designing and manufacturing a new generation of heirlooms that inspire people to create unique, meaningful spaces, joined the Food52 family of brands in 2022. For the company, this new creative director-in-residency program is the first step in building a network of passionate designers, creators, and design enthusiasts around the Schoolhouse brand.

Schoolhouse , is a lighting and lifestyle goods company dedicated to the preservation of American manufacturing, thoughtful living, and purposeful design. From iconic lighting to one-of-a-kind homewares, many of Schoolhouse's products are designed, manufactured, and shipped within the walls of its century-old brick factory in the heart of Portland, Oregon. Now celebrating its 20th year, Schoolhouse continues to provide a new generation of heirlooms that inspire people to create unique, meaningful spaces. In 2022, Schoolhouse joined the Food52 family of brands.

FOOD52 is a next-generation cooking and home company, named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, with a monthly reach of more than 30 million people. The digital hub challenges the models of traditional media and retailers, combining content, commerce, and community around the belief that the kitchen is the heart of the home and that food is the center of a well-lived life. Food52 connects a global community of experts and amateurs, supporting them with inspirational, useful content — recipes, videos, podcasts, cookbooks and more — and outfitting them with products that make them happy. In addition to a curated Shop that features hundreds of makers, the Food52 family of brands includes the lighting and lifestyle goods company Schoolhouse and the heritage home brand Dansk.

