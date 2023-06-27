AACC Elects New Leaders to Serve Terms Starting in August 2023

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that Anthony A. Killeen, MB, BCh, PhD, MSc, has been elected to serve on the AACC board of directors as president-elect starting in August 2023. Following this, he will serve successive terms as the association's president from August 2024-July 2025 and as past president from August 2025-July 2026. In addition, the AACC membership elected a new secretary and two new directors to the association's board. They will take office in August 2023 along with the incoming president of AACC Academy and the incoming chair of the AACC Clinical Laboratory Scientists Council, both of whom will also serve on the board.

"I am truly honored that the membership has elected me to serve as the president-elect," said Dr. Killeen. "I am passionate about our field and its role in healthcare, and I look forward to working with AACC's leadership, staff, and members to ensure laboratory medicine professionals have the resources and support they need to excel in a quickly changing healthcare landscape. I fully support efforts to promote diversity in laboratory medicine and clinical chemistry and to expand opportunities for professional advancement to all."

Dr. Killeen is a professor of laboratory medicine and pathology and the director of clinical laboratories at the University of Minnesota Medical Center (Adult Hospital) in Minneapolis. He has been closely involved with AACC for most of his career and has served in many leadership positions, including as board secretary from 2017 to 2020. He is currently chair of AACC's Education Core Committee.

Christopher McCudden, PhD, FAACC, will serve as AACC secretary from August 2023 to July 2026.

Dr. McCudden is a clinical biochemist at the Ottawa Hospital in Ontario, Canada. He is a professor and vice chair of the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Ottawa. He serves as deputy chief medical scientific officer and medical director of informatics and information technology for the Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association.

Dr. McCudden has served AACC in various capacities, including within his local section, the Society for Young Clinical Laboratorians, the Annual Meeting Organizing Committee, the Nominating Committee, and the Finance Committee. He is currently a member of the board of directors.

M. Laura Parnas, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, and Christina Lockwood, PhD, will serve as members of AACC's board of directors from August 2023 to July 2026. Allison Chambliss, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, will also serve on the board from August 2023-July 2024 as president of AACC Academy, the association's home for distinguished laboratory experts who shape science in the field. Additionally, Kacy Peterson, MBA, MLS (ASCP), DLM (ASCP), will serve on the board from August 2023-July 2024 as chair of the Clinical Laboratory Scientists Council, which guides AACC's activities and programs to address the professional needs of AACC's clinical laboratory scientist members.

Dr. Parnas is disease area network lead, cardiometabolism and neurology, medical and scientific affairs, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Indianapolis.

Dr. Lockwood is a professor of laboratory medicine and pathology and adjunct professor of genome sciences at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

AACC's membership has also elected Deborah French, PhD, DABCC, FAACC; James H. Nichols, PhD, DABCC, FAACC; and Nicole V. Tolan, PhD, DABCC, to serve from August 2023-July 2026 on the association's Nominating Committee. The AACC Nominating Committee carries out the important task of ensuring that the association's leadership comprises a diverse and highly talented group of individuals who represent the full breadth of AACC's membership.

Dr. French is an assistant director of chemistry and director of mass spectrometry, UCSF Clinical Laboratories, San Francisco.

Dr. Nichols is a professor of pathology, microbiology, and immunology; medical director, clinical chemistry and point-of-care testing, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Tolan is assistant professor of pathology, Harvard Medical School; co-medical director, clinical chemistry laboratory, medical director, mass spectrometry and point-of-care testing, Brigham and Women's Hospital; CLIA laboratory and medical director, Mass General Brigham Home Care; Boston.

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

