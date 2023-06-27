Age Beautiful, the leading professional at home hair color brand, inspires women to Color Vibrantly. Live Boldly. Age Beautifully.

Zotos Professional unveils a new campaign for its Age Beautiful brand, as it celebrates its 14th year on the market.

DARIEN, Conn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional unveils a new campaign for its Age Beautiful brand as it celebrates its 14th year on the market. The Age Beautifully campaign celebrates the unique stories and beauty of women at every age and aims to inspire everyone to celebrate their individuality. Every woman has a story behind her age - a life lived that is worth celebrating. Age Beautiful recognizes the vibrant and diverse expressions of women today and seeks to empower them in embracing their natural beauty. Through the Age Beautifully campaign, the brand brings together three women who share their personal journeys of aging and showcases how a simple transformation of their hair can further reveal their vibrance within.

"We believe that age should never be a limitation to feeling beautiful and confident," said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Marketing, Zotos Professional. "With the Age Beautifully campaign, we want to challenge society's perceptions of aging and redefine the notion of beauty. Each individual's journey is unique and should be celebrated at every stage of life."

At the heart of the Age Beautifully campaign is Age Beautiful professional anti-aging hair color, specifically designed to fight the five signs of aging hair: Thinning, Wiry Gray, Turning Gray, Dryness, Dullness. The innovative product replenishes hair with the essential components that are lost with aging. Hair is softer, shinier, and more manageable with vibrant, dimensional color.

"I understand the demands of a fast-paced lifestyle as my clients are often on the go," said Christopher Naselli, Celebrity Hairstylist. "I love to recommend AGEbeautiful Hair Color, with biotin, for that full and healthy hair look and easy root touch ups at home, so my clients can feel confident and ready for any opportunity."

The campaign's purpose is to encourage everyone to embrace their truest selves, all while enjoying the transformative power of a hair color that reflects their inner beauty. Age Beautiful passionately believes that aging is just another word for living and that every woman deserves to age beautifully.

For more information about the Age Beautifully campaign and Age Beautiful, please visit https://www.agebeautiful.com.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

.Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Carly Mehl

781-279-3200

cmehl@gearcommunications.com

Henkel Logo Red (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zotos Professional