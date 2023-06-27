The City University of New York (CUNY) Selects D2L Brightspace

D2L Brightspace to support 243,000 students across 25 college campuses

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today announced an agreement with The City University of New York (CUNY), serving 243,000 degree-seeking students of all ages.

D2L (CNW Group/D2L) (PRNewswire)

CUNY is the nation's largest urban public university, a transformative engine of social mobility that is a critical component of the lifeblood of New York City. Founded in 1847 as the nation's first free public institution of higher education, CUNY today has 25 colleges spread across New York City's five boroughs.

"The transition to D2L Brightspace is a key component in CUNY's commitment to increase accessibility for our students and to ensure availability of modern academic technologies to support teaching and learning across modalities," said CUNY Executive Vice Chancellor and University Provost Wendy F. Hensel. "The adoption of an agile learning management system such as D2L Brightspace will support CUNY's strategic goals of leveraging technology at the front lines of development for the increasing benefit of our students."

"CUNY is a leader in higher education innovation, with an enduring mission to support students whenever and wherever they learn," said Michael Beattie, VP Higher Education at D2L. "More than ever, higher education systems need modern and integrated online learning platforms that can help deliver personalized learning experiences to students. We look forward to partnering with CUNY to create highly accessible and innovative learning experiences while continuing to help break down educational barriers in the system."

CUNY is the latest U.S. higher education system to select D2L Brightspace. In the last few years, D2L has added new systems, including the State University of New York (SUNY) system, the University of Maine system, Colorado Community College System, the Dallas College community college system, as well as renewed longstanding state system clients including the University System of Georgia, Tennessee Board of Regents, and Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

The overall transition will be phased out over two years, with four groups of campuses transitioning over sequential semesters: Fall 2023, Spring 2024, Fall 2024 and Spring 2025.

To learn more about D2L's work with higher education systems, please visit: https://www.d2l.com/solutions/higher-education/. To learn more about CUNY's transition, please visit: https://www.cuny.edu/academics/brightspace-transition/.



ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

Twitter: @D2L

© 2023 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L EU B.V., D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D2L