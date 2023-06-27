BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine, a leading innovator in minimally invasive spinal surgery, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the state-of-the-art "Haring J Nauta" Lab. This cutting-edge laboratory, named in honor of Dr. Haring J Nauta, marks a significant advancement in Minimally Invasive Spine Education and sets a new standard for musculoskeletal training.

"Dr. Haring J Nauta, a distinguished figure in the field of Neurosurgery, was my program chair during my residency in Galveston, TX" said Dr. Abbasi. "With great admiration I am dedicating this lab to my mentor whose exceptional skills and mentorship are the foundation of many successful carries un Neurosaurgery."

At the forefront of innovation, the Nauta Lab is unparalleled in its dedication to advancing MIS spine training and improving patient outcomes. One of the lab's groundbreaking features is the incorporation of an on-site CT machine, providing an unprecedented advantage of instantly giving feedback to trainees regarding their skills.

"We are thrilled to unveil the 'Haring J Nauta' Lab, a testament to Inspired Spine's commitment to revolutionizing MIS spine training," said Dr. Hamid Abbasi, Founder and CMO of Inspired Spine. "By combining state-of-the-art technology with a talented team of experts, we aim to accelerate surgeon training and therefore treatment, and patient care."

The grand opening of the "Haring J Nauta" Lab signifies a new era in MIS spine training, where innovation and collaboration converge to drive transformative outcomes. Inspired Spine remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical science, and the Nauta Lab will serve as a hub for groundbreaking discoveries, benefiting patients, medical professionals, and the broader scientific community.

Inspired Spine is a leading medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for minimally invasive spinal surgery including Trans Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) and minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. Founded by Dr. Hamid Abbasi, the company aims to provide patients and healthcare providers with advanced treatment options that minimize pain, promote faster recovery, and improve overall quality of life. Inspired Spine's groundbreaking techniques and technologies have gained global recognition for their exceptional outcomes and have established the company as a pioneer in the field of spinal surgery.

