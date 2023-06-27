iQIYI Wins Thirteen Awards at the 2023 Shanghai TV Festival

"A Lifelong Journey" Scored Five Magnolia Awards

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2023, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, received a total of 13 recognitions from its content and affiliated creators at the Magnolia Awards of the 28th Shanghai Television Festival (STVF) held in Shanghai. With iQIYI's drama series A Life Journey alone scoring five wins, iQIYI's strong performance at this year's STVF is yet another testament to the Company's market-leading ability in premium content production.

A Lifelong Journey is a realistic drama series that depicts the half-century epic journey of Chinese people pursuing happiness through hard work. At the Magnolia Awards this year, A Lifelong Journey received 10 nominations and was ultimately awarded Best TV Series (China), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The critically acclaimed show was also highly popular during its premier on the iQIYI platform, where it achieved a content popularity index of over 10,000, qualifying it as a national hit by iQIYI's standards.

The Magnolia Awards this year also recognized a number of other iQIYI content. Bright Future was awarded Best TV Series (China), Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress in a Leading Role. Left Right was awarded Best Cinematography. Minning Town won the International Communication Award (TV Drama). Medal of the Republic, Decisive Victory, and Our Times were named for the Grand Prix.

In 2020, iQIYI's original drama series The Thunder won two Magnolia Awards, marking the first time in the festival's history an online drama series receives an award.

A key part of the Shanghai TV Festival, STVFORUM invited industry leaders both in China and abroad to discuss topics impacting the future, including high-quality TV production, international collaboration, and technological innovation.

WANG Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer of iQIYI and President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) attended one of the conversations. Sharing his thoughts on the creation of high-quality domestic TV dramas, Wang said: "The audience's need and demand for quality content gave us our confidence in the market, in pursuing a diverse range of contents, and in the creators."

Premium Chinese content is not only popular at home. CHEN Xiao, Senior Vice President of iQIYI said at the STVFORUM that "Today, global users' interest in Chinese-language dramas continues to rise, and the iQIYI International app has received over 100 million downloads."

iQIYI's continued success at the STVF strongly reflects the efficacy of the Company's strategy around focusing on developing premium content. The Company is committed to further enhancing its strengths in original and innovative content creation.

Established in 1986 by the National Radio and Television Administration, China Media Group, and Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Magnolia Awards have been presented 28 consecutive years and are widely recognized as one of the most prestigious honors acknowledging excellence in the Chinese television industry.

