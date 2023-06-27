New Bill Signed into Law Extends the Louisiana Film Industry Until 2031

Extension Supports One of the Nation's Leading Film and Television Production Programs

BATON ROUGE, La., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana HB 562 authored by Speaker Clay Schexnayder was signed into law last week by Governor John Bel Edwards. The new legislation, which goes into effect on July 1, 2023, extends Louisiana's film incentive program until 2031.

Louisiana was the first in the nation to offer a film incentive program over two decades ago. Since that time, over 38 states have begun similar programs. The industry in Louisiana has grown to support 10,000 jobs, $360 million in residential earnings, and over $900 million in in-state spending per year, according to the latest numbers from Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

"With the passage of this bill, Louisiana remains a premier destination for studios, independent filmmakers, and content creators from across the globe," said Louisiana Film Entertainment Association President Trey Burvant. "We thank Governor Edwards, Speaker Schexnayder, Senator Sharon Hewitt, Representative Paula Davis, and all the other legislators who worked tirelessly to pass the bill. This is a big win for Louisiana."

Along with extending the program until 2031, the bill gives LED more flexibility in issuing certifications and tracking production spending across the state and recognizes its investment through updated logo placement and other marketing materials.

In the past decade alone, nearly $300 million has been spent on infrastructure for the film and television industry. In the past five years, 34 parishes across the state have experienced the positive economic benefits of hosting a production. During that same time, $5.2 million dollars has been reinvested into Louisiana universities and workforce development programs to train our youth and residents, helping reverse the out migration of our talent.

"Our talented crew base, full-service studios, diverse landscapes, and strong vendor support will continue to attract productions. And in turn the spending activities will benefit our local communities and small businesses. We are proud that we were the first to offer this program and still remain among the best," said Burvant.

For more information about the Louisiana film industry and incentives, visit louisianaentertainment.gov.

About the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association:

Founded in 2010, the LFEA is a professional trade association created to enhance and promote the film and entertainment industry in Louisiana and outside of our borders. The association works to bring together individuals working in the industry with businesses who have invested in Louisiana. For more information, visit lfea.org.

