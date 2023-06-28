Digital Signage Can Greatly Enhance the Passenger Experience Within the Transportation Industry, Says Info-Tech Research Group

The firm explains in a new industry resource that digital signage and passenger information solutions can help enhance customer satisfaction in the transportation industry by providing real-time and predictive information capabilities.

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Despite ongoing advancements in modern public transportation, there is still untapped potential for improving the overall passenger experience. One area that requires attention is the integration of effective digital signage, which plays a crucial role in enhancing customer satisfaction and promoting social engagement. However, the transportation industry faces challenges such as meeting the growing demand for information and lacking a standardized approach to digital transformation. Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest industry blueprint, Leverage Digital Signage for a Better Passenger Experience to address these obstacles and enable the transportation industry to enhance user experience while effectively allocating resources.

Info-Tech's research highlights the challenges the transportation industry faces as it strives to digitize its operations to enhance customer satisfaction. Organizations within the industry often struggle to meet rising customer expectations and demands for real-time information. The absence of a consistent method for planning and managing the digital transformation also leads to additional capital and operating expenditure requirements.

"The modern passenger uses social media platforms for professional tasks and leisure activities. They expect to have socially immersive experiences that are delivered live and on demand. In every stage of their journey, passengers also expect immediate access to information throughout their travel experience," says Kevin Tucker, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The complexity lies in the context, as information and entertainment providers need to consider the contextual needs of each passenger. The more personalized and contextually relevant the social interactions, the greater the customer loyalty."

Enhancing the personalization of passenger experiences has become a crucial factor in gaining a competitive advantage. However, according to the firm's research, organizations in the transportation industry often face significant obstacles in their pursuit. For example, obtaining access to optimal locations for digital signage and passenger information solutions can be challenging, as these areas may be owned by third-party businesses or city services, requiring considerable time and financial investment to resolve. Establishing a deep understanding of the most beneficial relationships within the digital ecosystem is essential for long-term success. Navigating these challenges demands strategic expertise and the ability to foster enduring partnerships.

In the comprehensive blueprint, Info-Tech advises that business leaders in the transportation industry embrace the growing presence of digital technology throughout the passenger journey to enhance customer value. To achieve the goal of enhancing customer value and improving overall business performance, the firm recommends utilizing digital signage and passenger information solutions to deliver real-time and predictive information capabilities, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.

The firm encourages transportation leaders to consider the following factors when planning for the implementation of digital signage and passenger information architecture:

Transportation Modes: Extend the immersive experience of passengers throughout their entire journey, including in-transit and waiting periods.

Panel Displays: Create dynamic and captivating information displays that can significantly boost engagement and drive travel sales. These displays can also provide bespoke experiences for customers using premium vehicles or seating.

External Factors: For stations, vehicles, and meeting spaces, digital signage offers hassle-free integration for laptops and third-party control devices. Consider covering the waiting-room-to-in-transit experience, as it can offer passengers a 360-degree real-time experience.

Data Sources: Digital signage can dynamically integrate and display external data sources such as weather, stats, social media feeds, or QR codes. Targeted advertising with fast direct activation can be made a reality with digital signage.

Customer Experience (CX): The overall customer experience can be significantly enhanced by utilizing digital signage for trip-specific wayfinding, directional information, and emergency messaging.

Info-Tech's research emphasizes the importance of considering the team responsible for operating and maintaining a digital signage program. While a leader for this initiative may have already been identified, avoiding having this leader work in isolation is crucial. Instead, forming a cross-functional team of individuals who will oversee daily tasks, strategic planning, as well as hardware and software maintenance can lead to more successful results.

To learn more about digitalization in the transportation industry and how it can greatly improve the passenger or customer experience, download the complete Leverage Digital Signage for a Better Passenger Experience blueprint.

