Insurance Women on the Rise - A Virtual Event Empowering the Future of Women in the Insurance Industry

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is thrilled to announce an empowering online panel discussion aimed at paving the way for a better future for women professionals in the insurance sector in partnership with APIW and ISC Group. The event will bring together three women who are building inspiring careers in the insurance industry:

Join Falvey, APIW, and ISC Group for this virtual event featuring three insurance women on the rise. (PRNewswire)

Juanita Shaikh , Vice President, Marine Cargo at Falvey Insurance Group

Krishna Lynch , Head, Large Casualty Risk Engineering, Midwest Region at , Head, Large Casualty Risk Engineering, Midwest Region at Zurich North America

Vanessa Contreras , SVP , Head of Casualty – US Treaty P & C at SCOR SVP

The session will be introduced by event partners, Patricia Graham, Executive Director, North America at ISC Group and Dawnmarie Black, Market Development Director – US at Lloyd's, who is also a member of the APIW board of directors. The panel will be moderated by Megan Bell of Falvey Insurance Group. Megan created Falvey's "Women at the Helm" events, and this online event is an extension of the series.

Titled "Insurance Women on the Rise," this panel discussion aims to highlight the immense contributions of women in the insurance industry and foster an environment of inclusivity, equality, and empowerment. By showcasing inspiring stories and perspectives, the event seeks to inspire and support women professionals in their career journeys.

The online panel discussion will take place on July 19th from 12:00-1:00 PM (EST) and will be accessible globally through via Zoom. Attendees can expect a thought-provoking and engaging session featuring prominent women leaders who have made significant strides in the insurance industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the speakers through a Q&A session, gaining valuable insights and actionable advice.

Falvey, APIW, and ISC recognize the importance of fostering an inclusive and diverse industry that empowers women professionals. By hosting this groundbreaking panel discussion, the company aims to provide a platform for the insurance industry to connect, learn from each other's experiences, and chart a path toward greater success and equality.

Registration for "Insurance Women on the Rise" is now open. Interested participants can visit https://falveyinsurancegroup.com/insurance-women-on-the-rise/ to secure their spot and join the conversation. Attendance is free of charge, and the event is open to all insurance professionals, regardless of gender.

