RealTruck, Inc. donates 5% of July Fourth sales to Building Homes For Heroes

Aftermarket truck parts brand marks sixth year of partnership with veteran charity

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc. , the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, is celebrating six years of partnering with Building Homes for Heroes ®, the organization that provides mortgage-free homes for veterans, with a July Fourth donation of 5% of all sales on its website . Over the course of the relationship, RealTruck has donated over $1.2 million to the organization that has built over 300 specially modified homes for disabled veterans and their families.

"We're grateful to our nation's servicemen and women for their sacrifice," Luke Coltrin, SVP of Customer for RealTruck's ecommerce division. "And we're honored to be able to support Building Homes for Heroes in its efforts to reintegrate veterans into civilian life after active duty."

In addition to monetary contributions at the corporate level, RealTruck gives its employees the opportunity to allocate a portion of their weekly paychecks to Building Homes for Heroes, which RealTruck matches up to any amount. RealTruck also offers volunteer days where willing employees assist with painting and landscaping houses, in particular.

"RealTruck's contributions to our work are invaluable," said Andy Pujol, CEO and founder of Building Homes for Heroes. "On July Fourth and all year round, we must remember the sacrifices of our brave men and women in uniform."

Building Homes for Heroes has built and donated 335 mortgage-free homes since its inception in 2006. Building Homes For Heroes hopes to reach 343 homes by September 11th in honor of the 343 FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11, and milestone 400th home in 2024.

About RealTruck, Inc.

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck, Inc. to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or on the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

About Building Homes for Heroes

Counting fifteen consecutive years of record-setting growth, Building Homes for Heroes® builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization is strongly committed to building better and brighter lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving our country. The organization has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for six straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. It's our honor to support the men and women who have loyally and courageously served our country. To learn more about the organization, visit buildinghomes for heroes.org .

