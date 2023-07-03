Global Brand Protection Software Market to Surpass USD 1,694.70 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

  • OpSec
  • PhishLabs
  • Red Points
  • Coresearch Inc.
  • Resolver
  • RiskIQ
  • Ruvixx
  • Brand Shield
  • Brandverity
  • Corporation Service Company
  • Hubstream, Inc.
  • LashBack
  • Wolters Kluwer N.V.
  • Authlink

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

  • Brand protection software analyzes and manages detailed information about a company's products and services.
  • Rising adoption in creating brand awareness and growing requirements to protect brands from fraud are expected to drive the market.
  • The on premise software segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it is installed and operated from the company's in-house server, which makes it more secure.
  • The large enterprise segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, owing to the increasing penetration of multinational companies.
  • The consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the rapid expansion of product industries.
  • North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large managed security service providers.

Segments Covered

Types

  • On Premise
  • On Cloud

Applications

  • Advertising Monitoring
  • Content Protection Intelligence
  • Site Blocking Intelligence
  • Social Media Monitoring
  • Anti-Counterfeiting
  • Market Place Monitoring
  • Others

Solution

  • Domain monitoring
  • Mobile-app monitoring
  • Anti-counterfeit
  • Others

Organization Size

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprise

Industries

  • IT & Telecom
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Energy And Utilities
  • Consumer Goods And Retail
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Others

Region

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.