Hundreds of Health Care Professionals to Gather at ABMS Conference 2023 to Improve Health Care

WHO/WHAT:
This annual event attracts a diverse community of health care professionals, including: American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Member Boards and Associate Members, medical specialty societies, health care credentialing organizations, and others interested in assessment and evaluation, credentialing, data sharing and informatics, health policy and research, medical education, professional regulation, and quality improvement. The meeting will be held in-person with an option for virtual attendance for select sessions.
To register for ABMS Conference 2023, visit the conference web site.
WHY:
This event is the premier conference on the certification of health care professionals with a focus on assessment, improvement, professionalism, and professional development. Attendees will share innovative collaborations, evidence-based research, and best practices that accelerate the transformation of certification and the delivery of high-quality care.
WHEN:
September 19-21, 2023
FEATURED SESSIONS:
Opening Plenary—Providing Health Care in Challenging Times (September 19)
The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—The Competency-Based Medical Education Framework: Its Potential For Application in Lifelong Learning (September 20)
Closing Plenary—ABMS: Leading For 90 Years and Into the Future (September 21)
WHERE:
Loews O'Hare Hotel
About ABMS
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 975,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.
