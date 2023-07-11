EUROPEAN WAX CENTER CO-FOUNDER, JOSHUA COBA TO PURCHASE ALL EXISTING FLORIDA GLOSSLAB LOCATIONS, WITH PLANS TO FRANCHISE + EXPAND NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, the hygiene-first, membership based nail studio operator with 20 locations nationwide, has partnered with Joshua Coba, the co-founder of European Wax Center, to expand GLOSSLAB nationwide.

Coba is purchasing the existing 3 GLOSSLAB locations in Miami, FL and already has an additional 7 locations under construction and set to open by the end of the year. Coba will also oversee GLOSSLAB Franchise Development Nationwide and work with GLOSSLAB to significantly expand their proprietary product line.

"I'm excited to be GLOSSLAB's first franchisee! This will give me the opportunity to continually enhance the franchisee experience as we bring other experienced operators into the system," says Coba.

Born and raised in Miami, Coba noticed a gap in the market for a high-quality, affordable waxing service that catered to both men and women. In 2004, he co-founded European Wax Center with the goal of providing a superior waxing experience that was both efficient and comfortable. Under Coba's leadership, European Wax Center has grown rapidly and is approaching $1B in system wide sales coming from over 900 locations across the United States.

"I'm so excited to have Josh involved in the operations so early on, allowing our GLOSSLAB corporate team to focus on the next phase of our growth and supporting our future franchisees," says Rachel Apfel Glass, Founder of GLOSSLAB.

GLOSSLAB has become a must-go destination for top names including: The Chainsmokers, Demi Moore, Lil Yachty, Lucy Liu, Jennifer Garner, Kate Bock, Minka Kelly, Neil Patrick Harris and PK Subban. This past summer, GLOSSLAB launched a slew of self care products including: polishes, treatments, hand + foot creams, mani/pedi kits, oils and more.

For more information on GLOSSLAB, please visit glosslab.com. Follow along on Instagram at: @glosslab.

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio operator, currently has locations in NY, NJ, CT, Washington D.C., MD, TX and FL. Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB in 2018 with a mission to modernize the nail salon experience with its hygiene-first, membership-based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future-forward studio features technology-enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long-lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes. In addition to their in-person manicure and pedicure offerings, the brand launched a line of self-care must-haves including a full line of proprietary polishes, at-home mani and pedi kits, nail treatments, hand creams and foot creams and more - to bring the GLOSSLAB experience into homes everywhere.

