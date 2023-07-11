Rubbermaid Commercial Products Expands Its BRUTE® Line With New Material Handling Products

New BRUTE Can Handle It campaign celebrates the durability and reliability of the iconic product line

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) is introducing two material handling products, the BRUTE Rotomolded Tilt Truck and the Heavy-Duty Ergonomic Utility Cart, as part of its new BRUTE Can Handle It campaign. The campaign not only celebrates RCP's legacy of durable products, but also its customers who rely on BRUTE products to get the job done. Designed with the highest quality materials, all BRUTE products are now backed by an industry-leading, ten-year limited warranty.

Since 1968, Rubbermaid Commercial Products has pioneered world-class product solutions that meet the challenging demands of commercial facilities while outperforming and outlasting the competition. For more than 50 years, BRUTE products established a legacy of durability and a seasoned history of promoting efficiency and safety.

RCP Ensures Durability and Dependability with Key Product Innovations

Rising inflation continues to impact budgets in the manufacturing and distribution center industry, and choosers need products that will last. Made to move and built to last, RCP's new material handling products, as well as the recently added Wheeled BRUTE, were crafted with durable, high quality commercial grade materials that will prolong the product life cycle. These products also include key features that will help workers improve efficiency and productivity.

BRUTE Rotomolded Tilt Truck

The Tilt Truck is equipped with a DuraTilt™ frame that allows the Tilt Truck to stay stable while in the titled position, making the dumping and cleaning process easier. The product also features reinforced corner points that help prevent rusting of the frame, scraping and paint transfer onto the ground during dumping. The BRUTE Rotomolded Tilt Truck also has the strength to handle loads up to 2,100 pounds with ease.

BRUTE Heavy-Duty Ergonomic Utility Cart

The new utility cart can handle loads up to 500 or 750 pounds of storage weight capacity and features locking casters to keep the cart in place and stable when loading and unloading. The cart is crafted from durable plastic that will not fade, warp, crack or crush.

Wheeled BRUTE

The product roll-out also includes the 32G and 44G Wheeled BRUTE trash cans, which uses DuraTread never flat wheels that allow users to move loads five times easier*, even across rough and uneven terrain. The trash cans also offer ergonomic handles designed to require less force when moving heavy loads of up to 180 pounds with the 32G product and 250 pounds with the 44G product and are equipped with an integrated tilt and kick plate to ensure maximum leverage for controlled tilting, providing strength and reliability for heavy loading and dumping.

"While customers can count on the new line of BRUTE Products for superior quality, toughness and ease of use, RCP knows it's the people using the product who are ultimately the ones to get the job done. With labor costs continuing to be a challenge, workers need products that help make getting the job done easier," said Robert Posthauer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Rubbermaid Commercial Business. "When it comes to the toughest jobs, BRUTE is there. We are proud to have built such strong confidence among our customers, who can trust that BRUTE Can Handle It, even in the most high-pressure circumstances."

BRUTE's Reliability in Action

As part of the campaign, RCP is launching the #BRUTECanHandleIt Challenge on Instagram to celebrate BRUTE's attributes of reliability and durability. Enter the Challenge by sharing a story of a time when BRUTE products helped get the job done. One winner will be selected monthly from July through October.

Each winner will choose their prize from select available prizes from Rubbermaid and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, including a Rubbermaid Medium Deck Box, a Rubbermaid 5x2 Vertical Outdoor Storage Shed, a Rubbermaid FastTrack® Garage 20 Piece Kit, a Rubbermaid Elite™ Dual Stream Step-On Trash Can, a Rubbermaid Configurations™ Deluxe Titanium Closet Kit and an RCP Refine 15G Slim Trash Can. To enter the Challenge, visit RCP on Instagram and follow the entry guidelines.

To learn more about RCP and the new material handling BRUTE products, visit https://www.rubbermaidcommercial.com/brute/.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit wwww.rubbermaidcommercial.com, and join us on Facebook (@rubbermaidcommercial), Instagram (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), LinkedIn (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), & Twitter (@RubbermaidComm) to learn more.

*Disclaimer: While in motion vs similarly sized non-wheeled brute containers.

BRUTE Can Handle It (PRNewswire)

