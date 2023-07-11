ZEPETO Launches Anime-Style Avatar to tap USD 2 Billion Virtual YouTuber Market

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Z, the operator of the leading avatar platform ZEPETO, unveiled its new anime-style Avatar, a groundbreaking addition to its already impressive lineup. This latest innovation is set to revolutionize the Vtuber (Virtual YouTuber) market, which was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2022.

As a platform committed to offering versatile and user-friendly content creation tools, ZEPETO strives to cater to the diverse preferences and needs of its vast user base. The anime-style avatar seamlessly integrates with ZEPETO's existing 3D avatar, items, and virtual spaces known as "Worlds," providing a comprehensive and immersive experience. The anime-style avatar empowers ZEPETO users to realize their dreams of becoming a Vtuber via ZEPETO LIVE, an avatar-based live streaming feature that has grown its user base by 30-fold since its launch in January 2022.

ZEPETO's unparalleled dedication to providing users with extensive avatar capabilities and customization options enables unique and diverse user expressions. Anime avatars will be an addition to ZEPETO's wide range of avatar options, including its signature 3D avatars beloved and known for their sophisticated and lifelike features and movements.

Additionally, ZEPETO empowers users to personalize their avatars with an extensive collection of virtual items, bringing them to life in the virtual immersive Worlds. With a selection of over 9 million items and access to 56,000 immersive Worlds, users can truly immerse themselves in a realm of boundless creativity. Notably, countless individuals have harnessed their artistic talents and become a creator on ZEPETO, fostering a creator-led community.

The Vtuber market, valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2022, presents an extraordinary opportunity for ZEPETO. ZEPETO LIVE has achieved remarkable success with over 700,000 live streams and 350 million views within 18 months since its debut in January 2022. The number of live streamers grew by 30 times in just over a year.

ZEPETO's anime-style avatars will make Vtuber market more accessible to aspiring Vtubers by removing the skills barrier and high costs of creating Vtuber characters. Plus, ZEPETO's in-house motion AI technology enables avatars to replicate real-life movements in real time, creating a more lifelike and interactive experience.

This positions ZEPETO ideally to capitalize on the rapid growth of the burgeoning Vtuber market, which is projected to exceed USD 13.2 billion by 2030, according to Market Watch .

The timing couldn't be more perfect to explore the new Anime-style Avatar, as ZEPETO is offering a free trial event for users. During this event, users will have the opportunity to create their own anime-style avatar at no cost, along with an additional avatar slot that allows users to create multiple avatars per account. Furthermore, ZEPETO has lined up numerous in-app events to ensure that users can fully enjoy this fresh addition to the platform.

"With ZEPETO's easy-to-use creator tools and global user base, anyone can become a ZEPETO creator and reach a global audience," said Daewook Kim, the CEO of ZEPETO. "We are fully committed to creating a platform where anyone can realize their imagination and express themselves freely without the fear of financial or technical constraints."

About NAVER Z (ZEPETO): ZEPETO is a burgeoning avatar-centric social universe where anyone can create whatever they imagine and share with the world. Since 2018, over 400 million global users have relied on ZEPETO to find community, explore new forms of entertainment, and express themselves through their avatars alongside the world's most popular Brands, IP, and Celebrities. As a community platform powered by millions of creators via ZEPETO Studio, our metaverse is one of the most intuitive, immersive, and inclusive virtual spaces that exist today.

