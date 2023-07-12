Qualys Wins Best Vulnerability Management Solution Category in the SC Awards Europe 2023

Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) recognized by SC Awards and G2 for driving exceptional results in reducing cyber risk

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced that Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) was named the winner of the Best Vulnerability Management Solution category at the 2023 SC Awards Europe.

The SC Awards Europe consistently honors solutions that stand out in the industry and exceed customer expectations in thwarting potential threats and cyber-security attacks. The 'Best Vulnerability Management Solution' category recognizes products that deliver exceptional results in proactively monitoring and identifying vulnerabilities based on risk before cybercriminals can exploit them and compromise systems.

Qualys VMDR continues to garner industry recognition including ranking #1 in the 2022 SC Media Awards Best Vulnerability Management Solution category. Qualys seamlessly delivers asset discovery, assessment, detection, and response to help thousands of organizations efficiently respond to threats across their hybrid environment. With the introduction of TruRisk ™ as part of the VMDR offering in 2022, Qualys has redefined the vulnerability management space by further empowering organizations to seamlessly tether their vulnerability management program with cyber risk posture assessment and response prioritization capabilities. By leveraging the over six billion IP scans/audits a year across 97 million Cloud Agents across servers, VMDR customers gain 2-second visibility combined with unparalleled data integrity.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as the best vulnerability management by the esteemed SC Awards Europe 2023. This recognition highlights our commitment and dedication to providing top-tier solutions to safeguard thousands of organizations from rising cyber threats," said Mehul Revankar, vice president of VMDR at Qualys. "As pioneers of the vulnerability management space, we take pride in the significant outcomes we drive for our customers in their journey to prioritize remediation on the critical issues that reduce their overall cyber risk."

G2 Ranks Qualys VMDR as #1 Risk Based Vulnerability Management Product

G2, a peer-to-peer IT product review site, has rated Qualys VMDR the top Risk-based Vulnerability product in its Summer 2023 G2 Grid Report. Qualys VMDR received the highest G2 score in its category. G2 scores are comprehensive weighing market presence and customer satisfaction with customer experience substantial impacting the ratings.

