Aspirion Announces Acquisition of Continuum Health Solutions, LLC

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leading technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") provider for complex claims and revenue integrity, announced today the acquisition of Continuum Health Solutions, LLC ("Continuum"), a trusted motor vehicle accident (MVA) and third-party liability (TPL) revenue cycle management company. The acquisition of Continuum further reinforces Aspirion's market leadership in complex claims management specific to MVA and TPL services.

Aspirion (PRNewswire)

"Continuum is a strong, strategic fit for Aspirion given our shared common client-first, performance-driven culture."

"Continuum is a strong, strategic fit for Aspirion given our shared common client-first, performance-driven culture," said Amy Amick, Aspirion CEO. "Continuum has an exceptional record of delivering value to its clients by raising the industry standard in MVA/TPL claims recoveries. The Continuum team brings deep domain expertise, exceptional talent, and a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our strategy. Their philosophy of investment in innovative technology to accelerate the revenue cycle for their clients mirrors our approach. The scale and reach of Aspirion's industry-leading complex RCM services will provide substantial value to Continuum's already-strong MVA/TPL portfolio. The added resource depth, expanded services, and advanced technologies will further propel revenue recovery success for their clients, and in turn, their ability to serve their patients will only be strengthened."

"We are exceptionally proud to join Aspirion," said Josh McVey, Continuum COO. "Joining Aspirion is a testament to the outstanding organization and team we've built and represents the natural next phase in our evolution. We have great respect for the Aspirion team as they too share our commitment to client excellence and foster a culture of innovation. Together, we will be better positioned to address the pressing revenue cycle needs of our hospital client partners. We look forward to combining our MVA and TPL proficiencies to deliver best-in-class results for our clients."

Aspirion brings significant value to the healthcare market as illustrated by its strong client retention record, existing client services expansion, and new client partnerships. This acquisition marks Aspirion's seventh successful transaction in the past five years, further reinforcing the strength of services and expertise available to its clients.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue via overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged AR, and effectively collecting complex claims including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

About Continuum

Continuum is a full-service revenue cycle management company solely focused on unrealized revenue from Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) and Third-Party Liability (TPL) claims. Its innovative technologies and processes shorten and simplify the claims management processes and empower its team of skilled professionals to deliver exceptional revenue results for its hospital and healthcare system partners across the country.

Media Contact

Erin Haynie, Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

erin.haynie@aspirion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspirion