HomeKey Systems Appoints Steve Snoddy as Vice President of Sales

Steve will drive sales with new home builders as HomeKey expands throughout North America

PHOENIX, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeKey Systems, a pioneer in simplifying home ownership for homeowners, new home builders, and every professional that touches the home, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Snoddy to their senior leadership team.

Steve Snoddy previously served as an executive for Toll Brothers and has over 20 years of accomplished sales and marketing team leadership in the home building and pharmaceutical industries. His strategic expertise and proven ability to deliver revenue align perfectly with our company's mission and aggressive growth plans. Steve Snoddy is responsible for driving revenue growth with new home builders throughout North America and developing a high-performing sales team, supported by a strong customer success team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve Snoddy to our executive team as the new Vice President of Sales," said Shane Ettestad, CEO of HomeKey Systems. "His deep knowledge of the industry, coupled with a passion for building high-performance sales teams, will be invaluable as we expand our market reach throughout North America."

HomeKey is a pioneer in the industry, dedicated to simplifying the tasks and responsibilities associated with homeownership resulting in a permanent home record which stays with the home throughout its lifetime. HomeKey replaces paper binders, web portals, and USB sticks with a modern, mobile app containing hundreds of home details and products. This along with a unique annual care plan, helps reduce homeowner uncertainty and eliminates unnecessary customer service interactions for home builders and ultimately results in happier homeowners.

"I am honored to be joining the dynamic team at HomeKey Systems as the Vice President of Sales," said Steve Snoddy. "HomeKey offers a unique opportunity to address a problem no one else has solved in homebuilding, providing a huge leap forward in the care of the home with a simple to use app. Together, we will capitalize on new partnerships and opportunities, deepen customer relationships, and deliver exceptional value to home builders."

About HomeKey

Founded in 2018, HomeKey is an award winning home-technology company founded on the belief that homeownership should be simple and easy for everyone who touches the home - throughout its lifetime. Homekey provides homeowners access to hundreds of details about their home which in turn provides a highly personalized homecare plan including curated parts and products, saving the homeowner time and research. HomeKey tracks maintenance and future home improvements creating the home's irrefutable history. HomeKey is currently available with new home builders. To learn more, visit gethomekey.com

