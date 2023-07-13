Nevro Announces Presentations at American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Fifth Annual Conference

Abstract Presentations Highlight Durable Pain Relief and Improved Quality of Life for Patients Receiving 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy and Non-Surgical Back Pain

Symposium on the Future of SCS and How AI Technology Can Improve Outcomes with HFX iQ™

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that 24-month data from the SENZA Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT), the largest RCT to evaluate spinal cord stimulation (SCS) to treat PDN, and 24-month data from the SENZA Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) RCT will be presented at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) Fifth Annual Conference to be held July 13-16, 2023 in Miami Beach, FL.

Nevro will also feature its HFX™ platform of SCS solutions in Exhibit Booth #223 and in a lunch symposium featuring Drs. Kasra Amirdelfan, Alexander Escobar, Usman Latif and Peter Pryzbylkowski. During the lunch symposium, presenters will highlight HFX iQ™, the first and only AI-based SCS system that learns from patients. It was developed to address the variability in pain from patient to patient and to help patients optimize and maintain long-term pain relief and improved quality of life.

Details for the abstract and lunch symposium presentations are below:

24-Month Durability of Pain Relief, Function, Quality of Life and Safety Outcomes for Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain Patients with 10 kHz Spinal Cord

Presenter: Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 1:48-1:55 PM ET

Location: Fontaine/Fleur de Lis

10 kHz SCS Provides Significant, Durable Pain Relief and Improved Lower Extremity Protective Sensation for Patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Presenter: Erika Petersen , MD

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 9:01-9:08 AM ET

Location: Fontaine Ballroom

HFX iQ Lunch Symposium

Presenters: Kasra Amirdelfan , MD, Alexander Escobar , MD, Usman Latif , MD, MBA, and Peter Pryzbylkowski , MD

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 12:00-1:00 PM ET

Location: Splash 11/12

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

