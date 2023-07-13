REV.IO ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TIGERPAW

Transaction expands Rev.io's offerings for managed services and related industries by adding a complete professional services and business automation platform

ATLANTA, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev.io, a leading provider of automated billing and customer management solutions to telecommunications businesses, wireless and mobility providers, and managed service providers, today announced its acquisition of Tigerpaw, a software company offering end-to-end professional services and business automation software to technology providers.

Today's acquisition is transformative for Rev.io, expanding its reach within the managed services space. Tigerpaw's core software offers MSPs an end-to-end PSA system, encompassing account management, sales automation, project management, reporting, RMM integration, invoicing, field technical support, inventory tracking, and other features.

"We welcome the Tigerpaw team to the Rev.io family, and we are excited to grow our portfolio of solutions for communications and managed service providers," said Brent Maropis, CEO of Rev.io. "Over the past several years, our goal has been to expand our offerings to both of these segments, especially as the lines between them continue to blur. For service providers that need to bill for recurring revenues, process payments at scale, support field techs, and manage complex service organizations, we now have a comprehensive set of solutions to help them."

"Rev.io will be focused on building upon Tigerpaw's legacy of success and creating more value for both their legacy clients and those of Rev.io by combining this strong portfolio of solutions. We are confident we will succeed by deploying our proven service models, leveraging our culture, and steadfastly following our ACT TOP values."

"Today's announcement marks the culmination of a near 40-year journey for the Tigerpaw team," said James Foxall, President and CEO of Tigerpaw. "We began as a startup family business, and we have consistently met the needs of service providers as both their businesses' needs and underlying technologies have evolved. Rev.io has a very similar story, along with a proven track record of significant sales growth, outstanding service, and core values. With their demonstrated commitment to helping clients and creating underlying business value, Rev.io is the perfect partner to take Tigerpaw into its next generation."

Financially backed by Primus Capital, this is Rev.io's third acquisition since 2021. The company will continue to examine opportunities that are beneficial to their core client segments of communications service providers, managed service providers, wireless and IoT companies, and related businesses. Over the next several months, Rev.io will work to align Tigerpaw's operations and rebrand its products to articulate the company's full offering to the broader marketplace.

AGC Partners advised Tigerpaw in the transaction.

About Rev.io:

Rev.io provides configurable billing, customer management, payments, analytics, provisioning, and automation software to telecommunications businesses, wireless and mobility providers, and managed service providers. Our modern cloud-based software delivers the industry's most complete quote-to-cash experience, enabling our clients to grow their revenue efficiently.

By utilizing Rev.io's software platform, API, and partner ecosystem, our clients can efficiently bill their customers, manage products and subscriptions, rate usage at scale, ensure compliant taxation, process payments, run detailed reports, and analyze dynamic data.

For more information, visit www.rev.io.

About Tigerpaw:

Tigerpaw created the only business management software that ties all aspects of your business into a single, robust application. For nearly 40 years, Tigerpaw has helped converged, integrated technology businesses in industries such as A/V, managed IT services, managed print, point of sale, security, telecommunications, and two-way radio succeed and grow by automating business processes and managing day-to-day tasks more efficiently.

For more information, please visit www.tigerpaw.com.

