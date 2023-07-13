StrongMind Announces Partnership with Omaha Virtual School

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind announced a new partnership with the Omaha Public Schools (OPS) to provide comprehensive digital courses for students in grades 6-12 at the Omaha Virtual School (OVS). The virtual school is a full-time, tuition-free program within OPS, where instruction is delivered through a blended learning environment, combining the benefits of virtual and traditional classrooms. Online learning is enriched with opportunities for hands-on labs, guest speakers, field trips, and face-to-face collaborative learning.

"StrongMind is very excited to partner with the Omaha Virtual School (OVS) to provide high-quality digital courses for students in grades 6-12," says Melissa Slone, Senior Vice President of Sales and Services at StrongMind. "We look forward to working with OVS in delivering best in class digital courses that offer a flexible pathway for students and families seeking a college and career ready education outside of the traditional classroom."

StrongMind will provide digital courses for students in grades 6-12 enrolled with OVS. Courses are research-based, Digital Promise-certified , and aligned to the Nebraska Content Area Standards. All courses include a variety of rich-media, interactive activities, low to higher-stakes assessments and performance tasks, project-based learning, opportunities for collaboration with teachers and other students, and opt-in scaffolds to support students who need extra help. Full reporting tracks student progress and learning in real-time, with unique views for all stakeholders—administrators, teachers, parents, and students.

The StrongMind courses will be accessed by OPS users from the district instance of Instructure Canvas, a learning management system (LMS), providing the school with the flexibility and convenience of using the district LMS. StrongMind will also deliver training to teachers and administrators in how to use the courses, as well as ongoing implementation support and professional development in best practices for using the digital courses.

"Our middle/high school students appreciated the videos with 'real people' and not cartoon characters and the learning tools available to them to support their learning and independent navigation of the curriculum. Our teachers appreciated the abundance of teacher resources that were available to them to support blended and virtual learning instructional models, as we support both," said Wendy Lowenstein, Director of the Omaha Virtual School, at the May 1, Omaha Public Schools school board meeting.

Together, StrongMind and the Omaha Virtual School will provide highly engaging, flexible learning options that let students and families thrive. To learn more about StrongMind K-12 course and solutions, visit https://www.strongmind.com/

About StrongMind

StrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services, and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com.

