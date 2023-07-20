MAX WARBURTON JOINS KIMMERIDGE TO ACCELERATE INVESTMENTS IN RENEWABLE ENERGY AND CARBON SOLUTIONS

Warburton previously served as Advisor to the Management Board and Head of Special Projects at Mercedes-Benz AG

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimmeridge, an alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the energy sector, with a track record of developing environmentally responsible, low-cost energy assets, today announced that Max Warburton has joined the Firm as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Warburton will leverage his deep expertise to identify and advance investments within Kimmeridge's dedicated renewable energy platform. The Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions strategy is focused on accelerating carbon neutrality through the development of responsible low-cost energy assets and investments at the front end of the carbon cost curve. This includes battery storage and hydrogen solutions, leveraging Kimmeridge's direct operations expertise to reduce and offset emissions.

Mr. Warburton joins Kimmeridge from Mercedes-Benz AG, where he served as Advisor to the Management Board and Head of Special Projects. In this role, he led corporate strategy and was responsible for both conceiving of and guiding multiple initiatives across corporate structure, partnerships, technology and electrification.

Ben Dell, Founder and Managing Partner of Kimmeridge, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Max to the firm, as Kimmeridge continues to expand its strategic investments in low carbon energy solutions." Mr. Dell continued, "Max has spent his career analyzing and advancing an industry at the heart of the energy transition. He has demonstrated a unique ability to convert his knowledge into actionable strategy, as a key leader in the transformation of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz. As an investment firm looking to advance bold ideas and create compelling value for all stakeholders, we look forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities that are emerging across the energy transition space."

Mr. Warburton previously served as Advisor to the Management Board and Head of Special Projects at Daimler AG and, following the spin-off of Daimler Truck in 2021, Mercedes-Benz AG. In this role, he led key electrification projects including Mercedes-Benz's investment in European battery cell champion ACC, the creation of the Mercedes-Benz global high-power charging network, and the development of EQXX, the world's longest range electric car. Mr. Warburton also led the acquisition of YASA, an innovative startup that is developing cutting edge axial flux electric motors for future Mercedes-Benz models.

Prior to joining Daimler AG, Mr. Warburton spent more than a dozen years as Head of Automotive Research at Bernstein Research, located in both London and Asia. While there, Mr. Warburton also served as Partner at parent company Alliance Bernstein. Before Bernstein, he was Head of Global Automotive Research at UBS (2005-2008) and covered European Autos at Goldman Sachs (2000-2005).

He continues to act as Advisor to the Board at Mercedes-Benz AG in a non-executive capacity, sits on the Board of YASA Motors in the UK, and remains closely involved in the development of Mercedes-Benz's high power charging network in North America.

Mr. Warburton has degrees from the University of Exeter and the University of Bath and spent two years conducting post-graduate research on automotive assembly plant efficiency as part of the MIT International Motor Vehicle Program (1998-2000).

About Kimmeridge

Founded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the energy sector, with a track record of developing environmentally responsible, low-cost energy assets. The Firm is differentiated by its direct investment approach, deep technical knowledge, active portfolio management and proprietary research and data gathering. In addition to its New York headquarters, Kimmeridge maintains a fully-staffed, in-house operating and geology team in Denver. For additional information on Kimmeridge, its strategies and proprietary research, please visit www.kimmeridge.com.

