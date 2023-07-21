Condor Outdoor's Back the Blue Initiative Donates Protective Gear to Ventura County Sheriff's Civil Unit

VENTURA, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Outdoor, a leading provider of tactical gear and clothing, partnered with Covered 6 to support the safety of deputies in the Ventura County Sheriffs Civil Unit. As a part of their Back the Blue initiative, Condor Outdoor donated twelve professional-grade plate carriers to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Proud deputies of Ventura County Sheriff's Civil Unit showing off their newly donated plate carriers from Condor Outdoor's Back the Blue initiative. (PRNewswire)

As the need for assistance and funding grows, Condor strives to make a meaningful impact on law enforcement agencies.

"I appreciate the support and generous donation that Condor Outdoor Products gave the Sheriff's Civil Unit," expressed Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Steve Jenkins. "My team has a dangerous job of serving evictions and protecting the residents of Ventura County. This donation contributes to the public's safety. Ventura County is an amazing place to live and work because of the strong relationship local law enforcement has with its community members. Condor's thoughtfulness exemplifies that relationship and our community values. Thank you for contributing to keeping our community safe."

"In this current time of need, Condor Outdoor is deeply committed to giving back and ensuring the well-being of those who protect and serve our communities," said Dakota Grey, a spokesperson from Condor.

Condor Outdoor has been a longtime and reliable partner to law enforcement agencies, military personnel, and first responders. Back the Blue is Condor's ongoing initiative for providing departments, constrained by limited budgets and support, with top-of-the-line gear. "Our goal is to aid them in carrying out their duties safely and effectively," said Grey. This latest donation to the Ventura County Sheriff exemplifies Condor Outdoor's commitment to supporting the local law enforcement community and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Condor's Back the Blue initiative donates tactical gear, uniforms, and clothing every year, spreading heartfelt support to local and county law enforcement. As the need for assistance and funding grows, Condor strives to make a meaningful impact. From fully outfitting SWAT departments to generous raffle contributions, Back the Blue stands as a symbol of their unwavering appreciation and admiration for the brave men and women who serve and protect our neighborhoods. Beyond providing top-of-the-line equipment, their commitment to law enforcement is rooted in the belief that building strong relationships between officers and communities creates a safer, united, and more compassionate world. "Together, we can stand by our heroes and make a positive difference in the places we call home." said Grey.

For more information about how Condor's Back the Blue supports your community, please visit www.condoroutdoor.com/pages/back-the-blue.

Condor Outdoor Tactical Gear (PRNewswire)

