G2 AND WHISTIC ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE SECURITY REVIEWS AND DRIVE SMARTER BUYING DECISIONS

New integration allows vendors to proactively share security information from Whistic directly on G2

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistic, a leading third-party risk management solution and vendor security network for software buyers and sellers, announced today a partnership with G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This strategic partnership enables software vendors to build trust by transparently sharing their security and compliance information with prospective buyers on G2, making it easier for buyers to discover vendors who meet their security requirements.

According to the 2023 G2 Software Buyer Behavior Report , 86% of buyers require a security assessment prior to purchase. Assessing security risk has traditionally required customers to exchange detailed questionnaires with vendors, resulting in delays and back-and-forth that slow the sales and procurement process by weeks or months. Whistic Profile enables vendors to consolidate their security documentation into a shareable Trust Center, which can now be easily published directly to a G2 product page through the announced integration.

"There is a significant shift happening globally as companies are recognizing the tremendous benefits of building trust proactively with their prospective buyers through security transparency," says Sunil D'Souza, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at Whistic. "We're thrilled to further enable this shift as we partner with G2 to empower the thousands of vendors in the Whistic Network to publish their Whistic Profile to G2 and to extend this benefit to G2 sellers who haven't yet created their Whistic Profile."

G2 and Whistic enable all vendors in the Whistic Network—on free and paid profiles—to display access to security qualifications on their G2 Profile. G2 customers who haven't yet created or claimed ownership of their Whistic Profile will also be able to take advantage of this integration once they've built their free profile. Companies who leverage the integration will have a "Whistic-Ready" badge displayed directly on their G2 product pages, making it easier for buyers to identify solutions that meet their security requirements early in the purchasing process.

"Recognizing the increasingly critical role of security in the software buying process, this partnership with Whistic gives the millions of buyers visiting G2 every month even greater visibility into security and compliance information of the products and services they're researching—helping them make more informed purchasing decisions," adds Rachel Bentley, Senior Director of Product Management at G2. "By embracing this new offering, all software vendors now have an opportunity to provide transparency in the buying process with relevant security information accessible at a glance on their G2 product Profiles."

Learn more about enabling the Whistic integration on your G2 Profile here , or get started with your free Whistic Profile .

About G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business—including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Whistic:

Whistic is an AI-powered platform that streamlines both sides of the third-party risk assessment process through a unified experience and an extensive network of buyers and sellers. Whistic equips InfoSec teams to easily assess vendors and confidently share security posture from an all-in-one platform without being reliant on requesting and responding to questionnaires.

View original content:

SOURCE Whistic