Fidelity National Financial Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG), will release second quarter 2023 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com.

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information

The event can be accessed the following ways:

For internet webcast access, register through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com

For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-0784 ( USA ) or 1-201-689-8560 (International).

3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2023 , through August 16, 2023 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( USA ) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735003. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com . The telephone replay will be available fromon, through, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 () or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735003.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

FNF-G

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.