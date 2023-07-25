Fluxx Announces Availability of Grantelligence™, First of its Kind Grantmaking Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxx, the world's number one cloud-based grants management software solution, is excited to announce the general availability of Grantelligence, a new business intelligence and analytics platform specifically designed for grantmaking. Holistic and self-serviceable, Grantelligence delivers insights to all stakeholders, enabling them to collaborate to grant faster, with more accuracy, using powerful storytelling.

"We are thrilled to announce Grantelligence to the philanthropic and publicly funded grantmaking communities," said Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx. "We set out to provide a solution that enables our users to take their data and build stunning visualizations of grant programs, allowing them to easily measure impact, generate accurate, compelling board presentations, and build dashboards that are trusted by all levels in the organization. Grantelligence represents a new way of leveraging data, one that hasn't been seen in our world before."

"We developed Grantelligence because grantmakers today generally do not have the proper tools and resources to present their data effectively," said Fintan Kelly, VP of Product at Fluxx. "Philanthropists and government organizations alike often struggle. It regularly falls to a single person in the organization to act as a gatekeeper – managing time-consuming requests across multiple audiences. Usually, manual efforts are required to consolidate, cleanse, and update various data sources, forcing the organization to rely upon static spreadsheets or cumbersome external tools to deliver insights about the organization, programs, processes, and outcomes.

"And it's not just this data preparation that is painful," Kelly said. "Grantmakers today struggle to convey impact effectively. They utilize these static tables - fine for general reporting but not well suited to present data to their boards, governing bodies, and larger communities. The net result – stakeholders often don't get the facts they need in an easy-to-consume, engaging way. Decisions can be impacted as meaningful insights get missed. And the heroes can go unsung."

"We chose the name Grantelligence because our tool is specifically designed for grantmaking," added Gannon. "We employed best-of-breed technology to create a product that works for our customers. This new offering enables grantmakers to make intelligent decisions so they can take action, increase impact, and tell their stories."

