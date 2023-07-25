Orville Redenbacher's Debuts New Popcorn Seasonings

Six sweet and savory flavors pair perfectly with America's Top Selling Popcorn

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since Orville Redenbacher brought his first popcorn kernels to market, his namesake brand has been responsible for countless warm, flavorful snacking moments. That flavor is headed to the next level as Orville Redenbacher's, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., (NYSE: CAG) debuts Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn Seasonings. This collection of six thoughtfully curated shake-on seasonings from the leader in microwave popcorn, kernels, and popcorn oil1 gives fans a new way to customize their favorite snack.

"Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn Seasonings combine delicious, craveable flavors with a customizable experience," said Spencer Fivelson, VP & GM of Snacks at Conagra Brands. "Ready-to-eat popcorn and other salty snacks have long offered a broad collection of flavors, but freshly popped popcorn has trailed behind. We're excited to shake up the microwave and kernels category with our diverse assortment of sweet and savory seasonings."

The line-up of Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn Seasonings features trending snack flavors and buzzworthy licensing partnerships that bring unique tastes to your popcorn bowl. Included in the collection are:

Buffalo Wild Wings® Buffalo : Created in partnership with the sauce experts at Buffalo Wild Wings, this classic spicy seasoning brings just the right kick to your popcorn

Cinnabon® Cinnamon Roll : Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? This seasoning is inspired by the flavors of Cinnabon's iconic, craveable cinnamon roll, and is made with Cinnabon signature Makara® Cinnamon

Movie Theater Butter: Matching the profile of Orville Redenbacher's top-selling microwave popcorn flavor, Movie Theater Butter allows you to elevate your big screen butter experience like never before

Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar Cheese : With $6 billion in annual sales, cheese is the top growing flavor within snacks 2 . These two varieties offer a flavorful nacho kick or the classic taste of white cheddar

Ranch: No seasoning collection is complete without ranch, and Orville Redenbacher's zesty take on this classic flavor experience is certain to satisfy ranch afficionados

"We're excited to partner with Orville Redenbacher's to bring the unforgettable taste of Cinnabon® World Famous Cinnamon Rolls® to the popcorn category," said Dave Mikita, President, Focus Brands International and Retail Channels. "The culinary collaboration on this seasoning resulted in a product that we know fans of Cinnabon and Orville Redenbacher's will both love."

Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn Seasonings are crafted to stick to your popped popcorn, reducing that underused pile of seasonings at the bottom of the bowl. Ranging in sizes from 2.4 oz. to 3.3 oz., Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn Seasonings have a suggested retail price of $3.49. Popcorn lovers will find them on the same shelves as their favorite microwave popcorn, kernels, and oil beginning in late August.

"We are thrilled to partner with Orville Redenbacher's to bring our Buffalo seasoning to store shelves this summer," said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "It gives our fans another way to enjoy one of our iconic sauces – paired with America's top selling popcorn."

Featuring warm, whole-grain favorites that everyone will love, the full collection of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn is ready for movie night, reality TV binging, or any time you need a warm, delicious snack. Orville Redenbacher's line of microwave popcorn includes SmartPop®, the #1 brand in better-for-you microwave popcorn3. You can shop for your favorites and find fun popcorn recipes at orville.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

