Ovation Healthcare Announces Partnership with National Medical Billing Provider, CompMed

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare today announced Amplify, its revenue cycle and managed care service line, has partnered with CompMed, a national, multi-specialty medical billing services provider. The strategic partnership will allow Amplify to expand its portfolio of tech-enabled revenue cycle solutions and deliver elevated professional fee billing services to hospitals, health systems, and provider groups across the nation.

Headquartered in Newport, Kentucky, CompMed is an industry leader in medical billing services, leveraging advanced technology to optimize operations and reduce collection costs. CompMed has provided billing services to numerous physician groups and specialties, from anesthesia and emergency room services to geriatrics and urgent care, for nearly 30 years. "CompMed has built an incredible reputation for client excellence and subject matter expertise which is the backbone for the tremendous value they bring to their revenue cycle clients," said Amplify President, Scott Cooper.

"We have an opportunity to support hospitals, health systems, physician groups and their communities in an even greater role," said Ovation Healthcare CEO Dr. Dwayne Gunter. "With decades of combined expertise and knowledge, the scale and capabilities of this partnership will allow us to meet the growing revenue cycle needs of our clients and not only improve the financial impact for our providers but enhance the patient-provider relationship."

Amplify is a leading provider of revenue cycle management and managed care services focused on strengthening independent and community healthcare. As a financial partner, Amplify's offerings are aimed at improving yields and reducing costs, helping hospitals and health systems achieve scale. The addition of CompMed's expertise in services like professional fee billing will support Amplify's growing client base and allow for continued investment in tech-enabled solutions to improve hospital performance.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, adding our enhanced professional fee billing services to their expanding portfolio of RCM solutions." said CompMed CEO Mike Stearns. "Together, we can help bring even greater value to our revenue cycle clients and the market."

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 375+ clients in 47 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported nonprofit, independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Leadership Advisory Services, Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, and Cadence Clinical Services – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CompMed

CompMed is a national, multi-specialty medical billing services provider headquartered in Newport, Kentucky. For more than 30 years, CompMed has provided billing services to physician specialties and groups of all sizes, leveraging advanced technology, business intelligence, and analytics to optimize revenue and overall cash flow. CompMed delivers financial results while maintaining core values of complete visibility, integrity, and responsiveness. To learn about the CompMed difference, visit Comp-Med.com.

