JinkoSolar Achieves the Highest AAA Ranking in PV Tech's ModuleTech Bankability Report

SHANGRAO, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it has achieved the highest "AAA" category ranking in PV Tech's Q2 ModuleTech bankability report. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's exceptional performance in manufacturing and financial indicators, as well as its leadership in N-type TOPCon technology.

On July 14th, 2023, JinkoSolar's subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. published estimates of certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023. The preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko is estimated to be in the range from RMB3.66 billion to RMB4.06 billion, increasing by from 304.38% to 348.58% year over year, and demonstrating solid profitability growth quarter over quarter. In the first quarter of 2023, JinkoSolar delivered 13.04GW of solar modules. With this remarkable performance, JinkoSolar has solidified its No.1 shipment position as a leading solar module supplier globally, with a cumulative module shipment of 150GW by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

JinkoSolar has made significant strides in large-scale production of N-type TOPCon modules, with mass-produced N-type cell efficiency exceeding 25.4%. It expects mass-produced N-type cell efficiency to reach 25.8% and N-type cell capacity to account for over 70% of its solar cell capacity by the end of 2023.

By the end of the first quarter of 2023, JinkoSolar's accumulated N-type module shipments exceeded 16 GW, providing support for hundreds of projects globally over the past year. The proportion of N-type modules shipments in its total module shipments is expected to reach about 60% in 2023, as the Company expects strong demand for high-efficiency products from a growing number of markets and customers.

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., commented, "As a leading solar module manufacturer, we are honored to be recognized by PV Tech as the most bankable solar brand among customers, investors, and banks worldwide. This serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to research, rigorous quality control, and technological innovation. We will continue to elevate the quality, reliability, and long-term performance of our PV modules to create greater value and returns for our shareholders."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

