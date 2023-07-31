CRYSTAL SERENITY RETURNS TO SERVICE, HERALDING A NEW ERA OF CRUISING

Reimagined Ship Sets Sail in Marseille With Updated Spaces and Exceptional Experiences

MIAMI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crystal officially relaunches under the new guardianship of A&K Travel Group, as Crystal Serenity sets sail following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment. Departing on its inaugural voyage today from Marseille, the cruise line's largest vessel accommodates 740 guests and is the first of two ships returning to service this summer.

Crystal Serenity (PRNewswire)

With an industry-leading space-to-guest ratio (1 to 93.1 cu. ft.) and nearly one staff member per guest, Crystal Serenity fosters endless opportunities for inspiration and enrichment, complemented by unparalleled service. Larger, redesigned suites, award-winning specialty dining restaurants and restorative public spaces further expose passengers to heightened experiences enroute to the world's most sought-after destinations around the world.

"Crystal has been recognized for decades for exceptional experiences and we are excited to welcome guests back onboard for its new gilded era," said A&K Travel Group CEO, Cristina Levis. "In just one year, we've been able to revitalize the ships, a feat nearly unheard of in our industry. It is an honor to be signaling this new chapter better than ever and right on schedule, all while retaining 80% of Crystal's beloved crew on board."

Itineraries

After the first voyage from Marseille to Lisbon, Crystal Serenity will sail towards Northern Europe unearthing the most alluring locales including, UK, Ireland, and Iceland. The ship then travels to the Americas offering experiences as north as Canada to as south as Cartagena, Colombia, before beginning the 2024 World Cruise. Sailing from San Diego or Miami over the course of 125 nights, this highly anticipated voyage visits 29 countries and 62 breathtaking destinations and iconic landscapes.

Suites & Guest Rooms

Crystal enlisted leading cruise ship architectural firm, GEM , to guide the redesign of select guestrooms and suites. Accommodations feature neutral tones and high-end fixtures, complemented by subtle hues of pastel colors that resonate with the color of the ocean. Elevated details, contemporary craftsmanship, and artisanal finishes embody modern refinement, while the spacious layouts maximize in-room relaxation.

As part of the ship's refurbishments, there are two new guest room categories – the Jr. Crystal Penthouse Suite and Single Guest Room with Ocean View – that serve as an option for solo travelers without the worry of paying additional single supplements. These new categories will also increase the availability of the popular Sapphire Suite category.

Single Guest Room with Ocean View: Cozy bedroom (up to 215 sq ft) redesigned in 2023, with welcoming and comfortable detailing, butler service, and ocean views. Cozy bedroom (up to 215 sq ft) redesigned in 2023, with welcoming and comfortable detailing, butler service, and ocean views.

Sapphire Veranda Suite : Spacious suite (up to 430 sq ft) with living area, elegant finishings and private veranda, accompanied by attentive butler service. Sapphire suites are available to book in new and classic design. : Spacious suite (up to 430 sq ft) with living area, elegant finishings and private veranda, accompanied by attentive butler service. Sapphire suites are available to book in new and classic design.

Junior Crystal Penthouse Suite : Redesigned in 2023, this large suite (up to 645 sq ft) includes spacious rooms with separate dining and living areas looking onto a private veranda, also accompanied by attentive butler service. : Redesigned in 2023, this large suite (up to 645 sq ft) includes spacious rooms with separate dining and living areas looking onto a private veranda, also accompanied by attentive butler service.

Dining

With eleven distinct dining options, including 24-hour in-suite dining service, guests have access to unparalleled culinary experiences:

Umi Uma: The return of legendary Master Chef Nobuyuki (Nobu) Matsuhisa's Umi Uma – the only Nobu dining concept at sea where guests can enjoy award-winning, innovative Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. The return of legendary Master ChefUmi Uma – the only Nobu dining concept at sea where guests can enjoy award-winning, innovative Japanese-Peruvian cuisine.

Osteria D'Ovidio : Fine Italian cuisine, featuring original menus and dishes created by talented Crystal chefs. : Fine Italian cuisine, featuring original menus and dishes created by talented Crystal chefs.

Waterside Restaurant : Crystal's main dining room features open seating for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. : Crystal's main dining room features open seating for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Bistro: A modern café and coffee bar with light snacks such as fresh pastries, bagels and fruit in the morning and a selection of international cheeses, pâtés, prosciutto, smoked salmon, and dessert delicacies throughout the afternoon. A modern café and coffee bar with light snacks such as fresh pastries, bagels and fruit in the morning and a selection of international cheeses, pâtés, prosciutto, smoked salmon, and dessert delicacies throughout the afternoon.

Trident Grill : Set poolside, Trident Grill features classic delights like burgers, melts, salads and more. : Set poolside, Trident Grill features classic delights like burgers, melts, salads and more.

Scoops Ice Cream Bar : Crystal's sumptuous desert bar features authentic Italian gelato with fresh toppings, frozen yogurt, homemade cookies and more. : Crystal's sumptuous desert bar features authentic Italian gelato with fresh toppings, frozen yogurt, homemade cookies and more.

The Vintage Room : Offers intimate guided pairings and dinners highlighting the vast selection of wines in the ship's onboard cellar. : Offers intimate guided pairings and dinners highlighting the vast selection of wines in the ship's onboard cellar.

Tastes Kitchen & Bar : Globally inspired cuisine and casual "family style" dining experience, Tastes offers tapas-style cuisine for guests to enjoy on their own or with newfound friends. : Globally inspired cuisine and casual "family style" dining experience, Tastes offers tapas-style cuisine for guests to enjoy on their own or with newfound friends.

Marketplace : A buffet style dining wrapped in floor to ceiling windows and a chic open air dining area. : A buffet style dining wrapped in floor to ceiling windows and a chic open air dining area.

Wellness

Crystal's new spa concept, Aurōra, is set to be the most serene wellness destination at sea with a new design boasting light-bright neutral colors, an illuminated fiber optic starlight ceiling, organic materials and a natural salt crystal and silk brushed slate stone. The extensive treatment offerings include more signature facials, massage treatments and a full-service Salon. Highlights include:

The Aurōra LED and Cryo Facial Experience that instantly plumps and tones the skin.

Biotec 2.0 The Ultimate Facial designed to reveal a youthful appearance after just one treatment.

The Aurōra Stone Signature Massage which incorporates hot stones for relaxed muscle.

Furthermore, Crystal recently announced the appointment of Dalila Roglieri as Head Nutritionist for the brand, rounding out the holistic wellness experience for guests.

Crystal Serenity's sister ship Crystal Symphony is currently undergoing renovations and will resume service for its inaugural voyage in Athens on Sept. 1.

Book a Crystal itinerary by contacting your travel advisor, visiting https://www.crystalcruises.com/grand-journeys or calling 1-800-446-6620.

Additional imagery can be found HERE .

About Crystal

For more than three decades Crystal has been synonymous with exceptional, award-winning voyages. In 2022 A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and its two vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, ushering in a new era of Exceptional at Sea. The globally renowned cruise line offers discerning travelers' industry-leading, authentic, and enriching experiences both onshore and at sea. Crystal's pioneering partnership with Abercrombie & Kent provides guests with unparalleled access to the most sought-after experiences, destinations, and the latest cultural makers around the world. The reimagined ships will boast larger, updated suites with artisanal finishes, new cutting-edge wellness offerings, spectacular entertainment, and complimentary world-class dining - including the return of UMI UMA - the only dining experience by Michelin-Star Chef Master Chef Nobuyuki (Nobu) at sea. With a legacy of unrivaled service and commitment to sophistication and elegance at every touchpoint, once on-board passengers feel as if they are perfectly at home.

Join our exceptional community at:

Facebook: @CrystalCruises

Instagram: @CrystalCruises

Twitter: @CrystalCruises

LinkedIn: @CrystalCruises

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robyn Fink | RFink@crystalcruises.com

Mikaela Caldera | MCaldera@crystalcruises.com

Crystal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crystal