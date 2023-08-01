3D at Depth Recruit Technical Sales Lead to Promote Latest Subsea Surveillance Technology

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D at Depth, the global leader in commercial subsea LiDAR laser technology, have recruited Mark Baisa to manage their Technical Sales and Business Development for North America. With 23 years offshore Marine Survey Experience, Mark will be based at their Houston office.

Neil Manning, 3D at Depth's COO explains, "Mark is a well-known face in the subsea industry, with previous roles in T. Baker Smith, UTEC, Neptune, Fugro, Thales GeoSolutions and Racal Survey. Mark has fully endorsed our technologies for years already, so he knows our ability to provide an end-to-end service offering, from high data capture accuracy to data deliverables. We're looking forward to seeing the impact he is going to have on the region."

Manning continues, "Mark's subsea survey technical knowledge and experience will lend tremendously towards our recent launch of our SL6. Designed to augment inspection, mapping, and surveillance missions, the SL6 gives a 360-degree field of view of the seabed and surrounding environments such as water columns, handles high pressure (up to 6000m), and delivers accurate images of objects."

Mark Baisa, Technical Sales Executive adds, "I'm really excited to work with 3D at Depth especially as they have now launched their SL6, which, in addition to their Solutions Suite of Subsea LiDAR technologies, means I will be hands on with ensuring workflow efficiency and how projects are handled. In addition, also being able to utilize my existing contact base and also exploring new industries such as military and government agencies', as the SL6 technology caters for the growing need for stealth surveillance."

3D at Depth is the World's foremost commercial leader in advanced subsea LiDAR laser technology. Its advanced Subsea LiDAR laser (SL) systems and subsea survey services enable clients to extract more value from underwater 3D data. Through advanced data collection, processing, visualization, and analysis, 3D at Depth provides accurate, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds to help measure, map, and evaluate underwater assets and environments. The firm supports customer survey operations globally from its bases in Europe and the United States.

